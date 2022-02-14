Alienware’s upcoming 34-inch QD-OLED monitor has a hefty price tag

Alienware has announced the pricing of its upcoming AW3423DW monitor. The 34-inch gaming monitor is the first to launch with Samsung’s Quantum Dot OLED (QD-OLED) panel. The monitor was first showcased at CES 2022, but the company revealed no pricing or availability details at the time.

In a recent tweet, Alienware revealed that the 34 QD-OLED Gaming Display would cost ₹1,299 when it goes on sale in early Spring. It will be the first of its kind to come with a QD-OLED display.

We're excited to announce that the Alienware 34 QD-OLED Gaming Display will arrive early this Spring for $1,299 USD. In addition, the Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset (AW920H) is also set to arrive early Spring for $199 USD.



The Alienware AW3423DW sports a 34-inch curved (1800R curve) QD-OLED panel with an aspect ratio of 24:10. The display offers QHD (3440 x 1440) resolution and supports up to 175Hz refresh rate over DisplayPort (or up to 100Hz over HDMI connection). The monitor notably lacks HDMI 2.1 support. However, this shouldn’t be a big deal considering the panel tops out at QHD resolution.

The QD-OLED monitor is VESA Display HDR400 True Black certified, covers 99.3 DCI-P3 color space, and can reach 1,000 nits peak brightness (though only in a small portion).

For starters, QD-OLED (quantum dot organic light-emitting diode) is a hybrid display technology that combines the best of OLED and QLED. This allows QD-OLED to achieve deep black levels, vibrant colors, and higher brightness output than existing OLED panels. If you want to learn more about QD-OLED, we have an in-depth explainer on this next-generation display technology.

Elsewhere, the Alienware AW3423DW comes with an adjustable stand that allows users to tilt, swivel and slant the panel to their liking. Alienware offers a three-year warranty which, among other things, also covers OLED burn-in.