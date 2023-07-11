Source: Dell Dell Alienware Aurora R14 $1700 $3200 Save $1500 This insane deal slashes $1500 off the price of a gaming PC powered by an AMD Ryzen 5950X processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card. We're not even sure you can build the same PC for that price, and you get the benefits of Dell's warranty service to boot. $1700 at Dell

The latest gaming desktops come with a hefty price attached, but that doesn't mean you can't get gaming with a powerful rig. Amazon Prime Day has deep deals on desktop PCs, and has also spurred other retailers to discount their own devices. One of those is Dell, which is running its Black Friday in July sale, and this insane price for an Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 gaming desktop PC. Normally retailing for $3,200, this powerful gaming rig can be grabbed for just $1,700. That's close to the retail price of building it yourself, with none of the effort involved.

There's a lot to love with the Alienware R14 Aurora AMD Edition gaming PC

For a start, it's powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, the flagship from the last generation of AM4 motherboards. That beastly processor has 16 cores, 32 threads, and up to 4.90GHz of boost clocks to chew up the demands of AAA game titles. Dell paired this with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, with 10GB of GDDR6X memory to stuff full of in-game textures. This also opens the world to real-time Ray Tracing in supported games and DLSS2 for more life-like in-game environments with less strain on your system. Then you get 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 1TB of NVMe SSD storage, Windows 11 Home, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth, all wrapped in a sci-fi PC case that wouldn't look out of place on a spaceship.

You'll still be able to upgrade this PC after you get it, as the case side comes off. That includes adding more RAM, more storage, and you could even swap out the GPU for a faster model down the line. This deal won't last long, and Dell's pricing is variable, so you should hurry to grab one while they're still available. Dell is also offering free shipping on this model and currently has a two-week lead time for shipping to your home.