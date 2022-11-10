Dell has announced you can buy the Alienware Aurora R15 starting today, though you can expect to pay at least $1,799.99 for it.

Dell has announced that the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop is available to buy starting today, alongside the new Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AW3423DWF). Both devices were announced in late September.

The Alienware Aurora R15 is the latest edition of the company's flagship gaming desktop, and as you'd expect, it's packing the latest hardware available. That includes the new 13th-generation Intel Core processors, all the way up to an Intel Core i9-13900K, with up to 24 cores, 32 threads, and speeds up tp to 5.8GHz for top-of-the-line performance. There are option for both air or liquid CPU cooling, including Alienware's Cryo-tech cooling design. You can also configure it with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, or, if you're more of an AMD fan, up to a Radeon RX 6900 XT. Depending on your configuration, the Alienware Aurora R15 also comes with up to a 1350W PSU with an 80 Plus Platinum rating.

Aside from that, you get up to 64GB of RAM and 4TB of SSD storage, plus the option for an extra 2TB with a SATA HDD. Of course, you can also expect Alienware's Legend 2.0 design language with plenty of RGB lighting, both at the front of the case and inside it, if you choose the clear side panel. Alienware Aurora R15 is also packed with ports, starting with three USB Type-A ports, one USB-C port, and a headphone jack at the front. On the back, there are five more USB Type-A ports, two USB Type-C ports, 2.5Gbps Ethernet, and a wide range of audio inputs and outputs.

All of this comes at a hefty cost, with the Alienware Aurora R15 starting at $1,799.99, which will go up significantly if you want the higher-end configurations.

Also available today is Alienware's second QD-OLED monitor, the AW3423DWF. This is very similar to the existing model that was released earlier this year (that one is the AW3423DW), but with some slight downgrades and differences to make it more affordable. Instead of Nvidia G-Sync certification, it has AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification, and it has slightly lower refresh rate of 165Hz, compared to 175Hz on the original model. Aside from that, it removes some of the RGB lighting zones. With all that in mind, this new model costs $1,099.99, $200 less than the existing version.