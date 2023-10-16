Key Takeaways Alienware's refreshed Aurora R16 desktop is their most powerful yet, featuring 14th-generation Intel CPUs and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics.

The desktop's standout feature is its 6 GHz CPU Thermal Velocity Boost, made possible by the new 14th-generation Core i9-14900KF processor.

The Aurora R16 maintains its sleek design and improved airflow, while also being 40% smaller in volume compared to its predecessor.

Alienware also announced new streamers joining the Alienware Hive program at TwitchCon.

Alienware has refreshed the Aurora R16 desktop with the latest desktop parts from Intel. Sporting 14th-generation Intel CPUs, Alienware says the Aurora R16 is their most powerful desktop yet. It sports Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics, and up to the Intel Core i9-14900KF CPU. You can buy it later this week on October 17 starting at $2,200 on Alienware.com.

What makes this desktop so fast is the fact that it's Alienware's first desktop to get to a 6 GHz CPU Thermal Velocity Boost, thanks to that 14th-generation Core i9-14900KF. Previously, the 13th-generation Core i9-3900F you'd find in this desktop maxed out at a 5.6 GHz speed. As for the rest of the specs on this chip? Well, it's a 24-core processor, with a 68MB cache. And the other specs? You can find the Aurora R16 with up to the GeForce RTX 4090 which packs in a crazy 24GB of GDDR6X memory. Physical RAM, meanwhile, goes up to 64GB Dual Channel DDR5 XMP, with two 32GB sticks. Storage options go as high as a 4TB boost SSD, and a 1TB storage SATA drive.

As you might recall, the Aurora R16 got a big redesign back in August. So, this new model is pretty much the same when it comes to looks. It's just the internal changes that matter here. You're still getting a desktop with improved airflow. And, this desktop is still down 40% in volume compared to the R15. So, that's a lot of power in a smaller package. Of course, you're getting a desktop with Alienware's Legend 3 design language, and improved oval loop lighting, to highlight how powerful and fancy the Aurora R16 is.

This announcement was made during TwichCon. That is where Alienware also revealed that it's expanding the Alienware Hive program to include three new streamers, Caylus, Sydeon, and SypherPK.