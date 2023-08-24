Key Takeaways The new Alienware 500 Hz Gaming monitor, priced at $650, offers AMD FreeSync Support and is a great choice for gamers with AMD hardware.

With a 1920x1080 FHD resolution, built-in retractable headset hanger, and AlienFX lighting, this monitor has nifty features for an immersive gaming experience.

The monitor covers 99% of the sRGB spectrum, is certified for HDR10, and offers multiple connectivity options. It is adjustable and has built-in cable management.

There's a new version of the Alienware 500 Hz Gaming monitor. The new AW2524HF model of the monitor which was first announced back at CES 2023, packs in AMD FreeSync Support, making it a solid option for gamers who might be sporting hardware with AMD CPUs and GPUs.

Priced at $650 and set for release on September 12, the 24.5-inch IPS monitor isn't at all different from the counterpart that features Nvidia's Reflex Analyzer. It still packs in a 1920x1080 FHD resolution and a nifty design. As a reminder, though, the 500Hz is achieved by overclocking, the monitor is 480Hz native. Beyond that, the monitor has other nifty features. There's a built-in retractable headset hanger and a hexagonal base that has a smaller footprint leaving more room for a keyboard and mouse. The back of the monitor also has AlienFX lighting, which can help light up your setup for a better look.

In other technical specs, this monitor can cover 99% of the sRGB spectrum and is certified for HDR10. Alienware also notes that it has a wide viewing angle. For connectivity, the monitor sports two DisplayPort 1.4 ports, a single HDMI 2,1 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 upstream port on the reader, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 downstream ports on the rear, and two additional USB 3.2 Gen 1 downstream ports.

The monitor is adjustable with tilt angles of -5 to 21 degrees, swivel angles of -20 to 20 degrees, and pivot angles of -90 to 90 degrees. For helping clean up your setup, it even has built-in cable management. It is a beast of a display, though, since it is about 8.05 pounds.

Alienware wasn't the only company that had a fancy monitor to launch. Samsung announced the Odyssey Neo G9 57 earlier this week, a dual UHD monitor. And Asus? It launched a QD-OLED 4K display with a 240Hz refresh rate.