Alienware AW2724DM Monitor $180 $230 Save $50 Alienware's AW2724DM monitor is an excellent option if you want to buy something for gaming. The monitor features excellent colors and contrast, along with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. Furthermore, you also get plenty of ports, along with support for Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and VESA AdaptiveSync technologies. $180 at Amazon

Alienware makes some of the best gaming monitors that you can buy in 2025. This model here is another top choice that we'd recommend, especially if you're on a tight budget. For a limited time, you can score the Alienware AW2724D for a fantastic price, with a discount that knocks 22% off, dropping it down to just $180.

Related Best gaming monitors in 2025 From high refresh rate panels to 4K displays, these are the best gaming monitors you can buy

What's great about the Alienware AW2724DM gaming monitor?

There are a lot of great monitors out there, but if you're looking for something on a budget, we think this Alieware AW2724DM gaming monitor is going to be a good choice. You get a 27-inch QHD IPS panel that offers great colors, contrast, and sharp visuals.

Not only that but you also get great performance here as well with a 165Hz refresh rate that can be overclocked to 180Hz if needed. Furthermore, it also offers a 1ms response time, along with support for Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and VESA AdaptiveSync technologies.

You also get plenty of connectivity here as well with HDMI, two DisplayPort, and three USB ports. Plus the monitor offers excellent maneuverability with tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustments. If all of the wasn't enough, the monitor looks quite good, and also comes in at price that's hard to resist.

So get it now for just $180 while you can. This discount won't last long, and it's the best price we've seen for this model since it was first released. If you're still unsure, you can always check out the other gaming monitors we recommend as well.