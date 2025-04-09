We don't need any fluff here: the Alienware AW2725Q is one of the best gaming monitors you can buy. It's a 4K OLED on a 27-inch panel, and it comes with a blistering 240Hz refresh rate. With those specs, it's really hard to go wrong, especially when you're the brand that kicked off the OLED gaming monitor trend in the first place.

But that's nothing special. Alienware isn't the only OLED player in town anymore, and the AW2725Q is an aggressive recognition of that fact. Although the monitor misses out on some extra features, it manages gobsmacking image quality and a price that undercuts the competition by hundreds of dollars.

Alienware sent us the AW2725Q for review. It had no input on the contents of this article.

Alienware AW2725Q 9 / 10 The Alienware AW2725Q is an excellent 4K gaming monitor, but that's not surprising when it's using one of the latest QD-OLED panels. It's surprising because Alienware is selling the monitor so cheap. Pros & Cons Excellent price compared to the competition

QD-OLED issues are mostly solved

Top-shelf brightness and color accuracy USB-C is limited to only 15W

No KVM switch, and dated USB hub

No DisplayPort 2.1 $900 at Dell

Alienware AW2725Q pricing and availability

The pricing across all OLED monitors has dropped significantly in the past year, and the AW2725Q puts that on full display. It's $900 ($830 on sale at the time of writing), and although that's still expensive, it's much less than what we saw a couple of years ago. This is a 4K display with a 240Hz refresh rate, after all, and it's packing a fourth-gen QD-OLED panel from Samsung Display. A couple of years ago, you would spend $1,200 for the LG UltraGear OLED 27, which was locked to 1440p and had much worse brightness.

Alienware's pricing doesn't just hold up compared to prices a few years ago, either. Asus offers its take on this panel with the PG27UCDM, which clocks in at $1,200. MSI's 272URX, which also uses the same panel, comes in at $1,100. Gigabyte and Samsung have yet to release their takes on this panel, but I don't imagine they'll undercut what Alienware is offering here, even if you pay the full list price for the AW2725Q.

Alienware's pricing is excellent on the AW2725Q, and I don't imagine you'll have any issues tracking down a unit.

Availability shouldn't be an issue, either. This monitor is already much cheaper than the competition, but despite that, it's in stock on Alienware's website at the time of writing, and even on sale. I only mention that because I don't suspect the monitor will sell out any time soon, considering it's already cheaper than the competition and Alienware is marking it down even further.

The only other thing to keep in mind is size. If you don't mind scaling up to a 32-inch display, you can find some decent deals with third-gen QD-OLED panels. The MSI MAG 321UPX is $850 -- the MPG 321URX uses the same panel but is $900 -- And the Gigabyte Aorus FO32U is on sale for $710 at the time of writing, though it's locked to a 165Hz refresh rate. Even with those options, Alienware's pricing is excellent on the AW2725Q, and I don't imagine you'll have any issues tracking down a unit if you're interested in picking one up.