The Dell Alienware AW3225QF is one of the first 32-inch QD-OLED gaming monitors to enter the market. It sports a 32-inch panel with support for up to 4K resolution and up to a 240Hz refresh rate.

The Alienware AW3225QF is one of our favorite gaming monitors. This is the monitor to get if you're looking for one of the best experiences possible. You get a large 32-inch QD-OLED panel that produces excellent colors and black levels, along with refresh rates and response times that can really elevate your gaming experience.

With that said, this monitor isn't cheap, coming in with a retail price of $1,200. The good news is that you can now score a sizable discount on this model that knocks $435 off. Dell is providing a $300 discount off the retail price, and if you use code "MONITORS15" during check out, you'll save another $135. That brings the monitor down to just $765, which is one of the lowest prices we've seen yet.

What's great about the Alienware AW3225QF monitor?