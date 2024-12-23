Your changes have been saved Alienware AW3225QF $895 $1200 Save $305 The Dell Alienware AW3225QF is one of the first 32-inch QD-OLED gaming monitors to enter the market. It sports a 32-inch panel with support for up to 4K resolution and up to a 240Hz refresh rate. $895 at Best Buy

If you're looking for one of the best gaming monitors that you can buy, this one from Alienware isn't going to disappoint. Alienware has been making some excellent monitors over the past few years, so it comes as no surprise that the Alienware AW3225QF monitor is one of our top picks for 2024.

Related Dell Alienware AW3225QF monitor review: Ahead of the curve The first 4K 32-inch QD-OLED made by one of the most renowned PC monitor makers

With that said, this monitor doesn't come cheap, with a retail price of $1,200. Luckily, we're seeing an incredible discount on this model from Best Buy that knocks the price down quite a bit. For a limited time, you can score $305 off, which brings the price down to its lowest yet. This is the best price we've seen for this model, so get it while you can before it's gone.

What's great about the Alienware AW3225QF gaming monitor?

Close

You really can't ask for much more when it comes to this monitor. Not only does it look good from a design perspective, but it has plenty of performance numbers as well. When it comes to the specifics, this monitor comes in at 31.6 inches and utilizes a QD-OLED panel for some of the best colors and contrast you're going to find on a monitor.

Things look extremely crisp thanks to the 4K panel, and you'll also get some extreme accuracy thanks to the DCI-P3 99% color coverage. The monitor also features a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.0ms response time. You also get a more immersive experience when compared to a flat monitor thanks to its 1700R curved screen.

In addition, you get other performance perks as well, like support for Nvidia G-SYNC and VESA AdaptiveSync compatibility. Furthermore, the monitor also has customizable lighting, just in case you want to add some flair to your desktop setup. Overall, you can't go wrong with this model as it really does pack everything you need.

Just be sure to grab it while it's on sale because this $305 discount is really something you'll want to take advantage of. Of course, if this price is a little outside your price range, you can always check out some other QD-OLED monitors that we recommend.