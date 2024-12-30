Your changes have been saved Alienware AW3423DWF Gaming Monitor $552 $900 Save $348 A fantastic monitor that really stands out from the rest. Not only are you getting fantastic colors here, but this monitor also delivers great performance as well. Right now, you can save big as Dell is offering a major discount that knocks nearly $350 off. $552 at Dell

This is one of the best ultrawide monitors that you can buy right now. Not only are you getting plenty of screen real estate at 34 inches, but you're also getting rich colors with its QD-OLED panel, along with fantastic performance as well. While this monitor has a retail price of $900, it can now be had for far less with a superb discount that knocks nearly $350 off, falling to $552 for a limited time.

Related Best gaming monitors in 2024 From high refresh rate panels to 4K displays, these are the best gaming monitors you can buy

What's great about Alienware's 34-inch QD-OLED monitor?

If you're looking for a monitor that's going to easily exceed your expectations, then this one from Alienware is going to be it. Not only are you getting fantastic colors and contrast thanks to the QD-OLED panel, but you're also getting incredible performance numbers here as well, with a refresh rate that can crank up to 165Hz and a response time that comes in at 0.03ms.

This Alienware monitor also delivers VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 and AdaptiveSync Display certification, and can reach up to 1,000 nits of brightness when needed. Furthermore, it comes calibrated right out of the box, which means you can just plug it in and start playing your favorite movies and games and get the best experience without having to tinker with the settings.

Plus, the curved 1800R panel provides a level of immersion that's not available on flat panels, and with AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro, you're getting the best performance possible when playing fast-paced games. It's also important to highlight that this monitor also comes with a three-year warranty that also protects against burn-ins.

And for those that like to add a dash of color to their work space, this monitor also comes with customizable RGB light. Overall, you really can't go wrong with this monitor at this price. Just be sure to add the coupon "MONITORS15" while checking out to get the best price. You'll want to hurry because this deal isn't going to be around for long.