Alienware AW3423DWF Gaming Monitor $680 $900 Save $220 Dell's Alienware AW3423DWF is an exceptional 34-inch ultrawide gaming monitor with 3440x1440 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and 0.1ms response time. Its QD-OLED tech brings extra brightness and color, and it can be used for creative work when you aren't gaming. $680 at Best Buy $680 at Dell

If you're thinking about buying a new monitor, and want to go with the best, then this OLED model from Alienware is going to be just what you're looking for. Not only does the brand deliver some of the best quality possible thanks to its QD-OLED panels, but if you act quickly, you can also score a pretty sizable discount too. Alienware's AW3423DWF gaming monitor is now $220 off, bringing it down to its lowest price ever at just $680. While this isn't cheap, it's a great price for the best OLED monitor on the market right now.

Related Best OLED monitors in 2024 Experience OLED the right way with these awesome monitors

What's great about the Alienware AW3423DWF Gaming Monitor?

It really is all about quality when it comes to this monitor. While there are plenty of OLED options out there, this model makes use of a QD-OLED panel that provides superior performance over other panels. When it comes to the numbers, you're getting a 34-inch display that can reach up to 1,000 nits when needed.

Furthermore, the monitor can also deliver refresh rates up to 165Hz, along with a 0.03ms response time. Not only are you getting accurate colors with DCI-P3 99.3%, but the monitor also offers VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 and AdaptiveSync Display certification.

You're also getting excellent factory calibration as well. So just pull it out of the box and it's ready for use. And those looking for added performance during intense gaming sessions will be happy to know that this monitor also supports AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro technology.

Not to mention that this monitor also comes with a nice 1800R curve, providing a more immersive viewing experience. The monitor also has customizable RGB lighting on the rear, along with a fantastic three-year warranty that even protects from burn burn-ins.

So if this sounds like something you need, buy it now for the discounted price from Dell or Best Buy. You won't find a better deal, so get it while. you can.