Source: Dell Alienware AW3423DWF $800 $1000 Save $200 Dell's Alienware AW3423DWF is an exceptional 34-inch ultrawide gaming monitor with 3440x1440 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and 0.1ms response time. Its QD-OLED tech brings extra brightness and color, and it can be used for creative work when you aren't gaming. $800 at Dell $800 at Best Buy

This Alienware AW3423DWF is one of the best curved monitors out right now. It offers vibrant colors thanks to its OLED panel and also has an impressive refresh rate that comes in at 165Hz with a response time of 0.1ms. While it's aimed towards gamers, it can easily handle anything you can throw at it, whether that's punching up emails, browsing the web for hours at a time, editing photos, and more. While this model typically comes in at $1000, we're seeing a fantastic discount right now that drops the price by $200 for a limited time.

What's great about Alienware's 34-inch AW3423DWF monitor?

This Alienware AW3423DWF monitor excels at everything, coming in with a sleek design and plenty of screen real estate that spans 34-inches. You get vibrant and beautiful colors thanks to the monitor's OLED panel that can reach up to 1000 nits at peak brightness and has TRUEBlack 400 certification. In addition, the curved panel offers an immersive experience that's also easy on the eyes, with impressive performance thanks to the 165Hz refresh rate, 0.01ms response time, and support for AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro.

With a monitor like this, you get ample connectivity options, with it offering DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB-C. And those looking to add a little flair to their desk setup will be happy to know that this monitor offers customizable RGB lighting on the rear which can really add some nice lighting accents to a room. While being a top-tier monitor is great, reliability is important, and luckily, Alienware offers impressive warranty with this model that comes in at three years and also covers panel burn-in.

Why buy Alienware's 34-inch AW3423DWF monitor?

If you're looking for a great OLED monitor, this really is the one. The Alienware AW3423DWF monitor is a top-performer and one of our favorite curved monitors of 2023. On top of the deep $200 discount that brings it down to its lowest price yet, those shopping at Best Buy can also take advantage of 24 month financing using the retailer's credit card and the company's return policy is now extended to January 13 for the holiday shopping season.