Source: Dell Alienware AW3423DWF $800 $1000 Save $200 Dell's Alienware AW3423DWF is an exceptional 34-inch ultrawide gaming monitor with 3440x1440 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and 0.1ms response time. Its QD-OLED tech brings vibrant colors and deep black levels, and best of all, you can now score this monitor for $200 less with this incredible deal. $800 at Dell $800 at Best Buy

This is one of the best gaming monitors you can buy right now. Alienware's 34-inch AW3423DWF monitor is not only our favorite gaming monitor, but it's also one of favorite curved monitors as well. It's not easy to be the best, but this monitor really manages to deliver when it comes to performance with bold vibrant colors, exceptional refresh rate, and a fantastic response time.

Best of all, it manages to accomplish all of this without an outrageous price tag. Although Alienware is charging a fair price for the AW3423DWF, $1000 isn't cheap, so any time you can score a deal on this monitor, it's a win. With that said, the monitor is currently on sale at $200 off, dropping to its lowest price ever. So if you've been in the market for a new monitor, this one's going to be worth taking a look.

What's great about Alienware's 34-inch AW3423DWF monitor?

This monitor has a sleek design and comes in at 34 inches. It has a beautiful and vibrant OLED panel that can reach up to 1000 nits during peak brightness and has TRUEBlack 400 certification. You can expect fluid movement on screen thanks to its 165Hz refresh rate, 0.1ms response time, and support for AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro.

While a majority of the display is relatively subdued, you'll get some nice color accents on the rear thanks to some tasteful RGB illuminations. As for connectivity, users can take advantage of DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB-C. Furthermore, when it comes to reliability, Alienware offers a three-year warranty standard that also includes coverage for burn-ins that may occur with general use.

For the most part, you're getting a stellar monitor at a fantastic price in the limited-time deal. So if you've been looking for a monitor that can pretty much do it all, be sure to grab this one while the deal lasts.