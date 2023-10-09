Alienware QD-OLED AW3423DWF $850 $1000 Save $150 This gaming monitor uses QD-OLED technology to reach a brightness up to 1,000 nits while having a smooth 165Hz refresh rate and ultra-fast response times of 0.1ms. $850 at Best Buy

If you're looking for one of the best OLED monitors, look no further than this Alienware's 34-inch curved OLED monitor. This monitor is our top choice, coming in above brand's like LG, Samsung, Asus, and others. The monitor provides vibrant colors, offers deep black levels, and the curvature provides an immersive experience. Furthermore, you get an impressive refresh rate, response time, and it all comes in at $150 less during this current promotion. While the monitor is normally going to cost you $1000, you can now grab it for $850 for a limited time.

As far as other specifications go, you're looking at a resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels, 165Hz refresh rate, and a 0.1ms response time. The OLED display also supports Quantum Dot Display technology, with up to 1000 nits of peak brightness. In addition, the monitor also offers TUV-certifiication with ComfortView Plus, making it easier on the eyes with long sessions of gaming or typing. Of course, this is an Alienware, so you know you're getting quality.

But those that like to assurances will be happy to know that this monitor comes with three years of warranty which also includes protection from burn-ins that can be caused by general use. Overall, you're getting a fantastic monitor here, and it's a top-pick for many great reasons. So if you've been looking to buy a new monitor, and wanted to go with OLED, this is going to be the best option for you. Of course, you can always go with cheaper monitor options if the $850 price tag is a bit much.