There are a lot of great monitors out there in 2024, which means there are no shortage of options. Whether you're looking for one of the best monitors on the market, affordable options or something in between — there's going to be a monitor out there that fits your budget. With that said, we've found this wonderful deal on Alienware's AW3423WF QD-OLED gaming monitor that's now priced well below original retail, coming in at $200 off for a limited time.

What's great about Alienware's 34-inch AW3423DWF monitor?

This is one of the best monitors you're going to find on the market. The Alienware AW3423DWF delivers when it comes to color and performance thanks to its beautiful 34-inch QD-OLED panel that really takes things to another level. While OLED is widely known to offer one of the most vibrant color experiences available, they can sometimes be a little dim if you're in a brightly lit environment.

That's where QD-OLED technology comes into play, with the Alienware monitor cranking brightness up to 1000 nits when necessary, delivering brighter images while still retaining awesome black levels. In addition, you get "cinema-grade color coverage" at DCI-P3 99.3% with image calibration performed at the factory so that the picture quality looks good right out of the box. You also get VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 certification, along with a refresh rate that tops out at 165Hz.

Furthermore, the monitor supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification, which will further enhance image quality even in the most challenging circumstances. The monitor's curved design also provides a level of immersion that is subtle but welcome. As far as the design of the monitor, you get a minimalist design with pops of color on the rear provided by customizable RGB lighting.

There's also cable management on the rear that keeps cables in check, providing a cleaner look when setup on a desk. Of course, Alienware also offers three years of standard warranty coverage with this monitor, which also covers burn-ins if they ever occur. While the price of this monitor isn't cheap, it's one of the best you can buy, providing an amazing viewing experience that really goes unmatched. Just be sure to grab it while you can at its discounted price, because at $799.99, this deal won't last long.