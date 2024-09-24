Save 44% Alienware AW520H Wired Gaming Headset $50 $90 Save $40 A great pair of headphones for gaming that delivers big sound and many features, now priced at just $50. This discount takes 44% off the original retail price, falling to an all-time low. $50 at Amazon

If you're looking for a great gaming headset that's both feature-packed and cheap, look no further than the Alienware AW520H wired gaming headset. This gaming headset hits all the right notes, featuring a sleek design, comfortable fit, and great audio capabilities. In addition, it now comes with a great discount, with Amazon knocking 44% off its original retail price. For a limited time, you can grab these headphones for an absolute steal, with a price that comes in at just $49.99, which is the lowest we've seen for these.

What's great about Alienware's AW520H wired gaming headset?

These headsets offer a unique look that you really won't find anywhere else. In addition, they also offer excellent sound as well, thanks to Alienware's use of Hi-Res certified drivers that can really help you feel immersed when you're playing your favorite games, watching movies, or listening to music. Furthermore, you'll also get support for Dolby Atmos and spatial audio, which can provide a truly immersive experience.

Naturally, the headphones will also offer excellent comfort as well, with memory foam ear pads and a suspension headband that can really allow them to fit perfectly, which is great for extended sessions. There's also a boom microphone that can be extended whenever it needs to be used, and it can also be tucked away whenever you need something that looks cleaner.

Overall, this is a solid pair of headphones that's great for everyday use. Not only does it excel for PC gaming, but it can also be used for videocalls and conferences as well. And just in case you want to add a pop of color to the headphones, you have the option thanks to the customizable RGB illumination. But get these headphones while you can because, at this price, the deal won't last long.

Or if you're still on the fence, check out some of the things we look for when buying a gaming headset. These tips might give you a better idea to see whether the pair of headphones from Alienware is right for you.