There's no better feeling than getting truly immersed in the sounds of your favorite PC games, movies, and TV shows. And if speakers aren't an option, then the next best thing is going to be a great pair of headphones. With that said, there's a massive selection to choose from when it comes to headphones, but if you're looking for a pair that's going to be great for gaming, then the Alienware AW920H Tri-Mode wireless gaming headset is going to be the one for you.

What's great about the Alienware AW920H Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset?

Perhaps one of the most important qualities of this headset is its ability to provide high quality sound thanks to its 40-mm Hi-Res certified drivers. In addition to the fine-tuned audio, you're also going to be able to enjoy an immersive sound experience thanks to support for Dolby Atmos Virtual Surround Sound. Furthermore, you're going to get fantastic noise-canceling, which also extends to the microphone, to provide users with clear audio during voice chats.

On a single charge, the Alienware headset can last up to 55 hours, and the headset can even quickly charge, providing up to six hours of use with a 15-minute charge. You also get versatility with users being able to choose between Bluetooth, a cabled experience using the 3.5mm audio jack or plugging in a lag-free USB-C wireless dongle for the best experience. Of course, what good is a pair of headphones if they aren't comfortable?

To ensure hours of use, the headset comes with a form-fitting headband and memory foam earpads. In addition, it also has a detachable mic boom, integrated microphones, and volume controls. And finally, it wouldn't be an Alienware product without some RGB lighting effects, which can be customized using the Alienware Command Center. Overall, these are a great pair of headphones, with a wide range of uses, providing excellent sound and performance.

Why buy Alienware's AW920H Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset?

While it typically comes priced at $199.99, you can now purchase it for well below retail, with this fantastic deal that drops the price to just $90.99. Of course, if this is still a little out of your range when it comes to budget, we recommend checking out some more affordable gaming headset options.