Alienware’s Concept Nyx promises to solve the pain points of game streaming

Last month, Dell announced an array of concepts that aimed to improve productivity. Now, it’s time to talk about gaming, as the company’s Alienware brand is announcing Concept Nyx. Concept Nyx aims to take us into the future of gaming by solving a lot of the issues that are present today.

Here’s an example. As we’ve seen, game streaming is taking off, letting you play AAA titles from any screen, big and small. But that takes a fair bit of bandwidth, and if you have a whole family of people playing, that’s going to be a pain point. Concept Nyx takes a lot of this computing and brings it to the local network. In other words, it’s edge computing but for gaming.

One of the things that this will offer is much lower latency. The computing is happening locally, so it’s not sending commands to and from a distant server. When you’re playing multiplayer, that local processing is even more important.

Concept Nyx also lets you switch seamlessly between devices. The example that Alienware provides is playing Cyberpunk 2077 in your bedroom, and then when you go to cook dinner, you can pass it off to your friend on the 65-inch TV in the living room. All of this is done with single-digit millisecond latency.

Of course, this is designed to be as easy as possible to use. Alienware compared Concept Nyx with the ease of playing your favorite music, TV shows, or movies. You just install an app on your devices and you get the experience throughout your home.

Obviously, this is a concept that’s not going to be something you can invest in with your home gaming setup. However, this is something that Alienware is going to continue to develop. While it might not land as a standalone product, you’ll almost certainly see elements of this in the future.