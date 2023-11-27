Dell Alienware 34QD-OLED AW3423DW Excellent gaming monitor All the features to elevate your gaming experience $897 $1200 Save $303 This Alienware gaming monitor from Dell has a fantastic feature set designed to help you game better. It has a brilliant Quantom Dot OLED display, a 175Hz refresh rate, and a curved design. Best of all, you'll save over $300 on this great Cyber Monday deal. $897 at Amazon

Cyber Monday is a great time to buy computer parts, peripherals, and monitors, and this deal on an Alienware gaming monitor might be the one you've been waiting for. It's a top-of-the-line gaming monitor that commands a price tag well over $1,000 at full price. That's because it offers a stunning Quantom Dot OLED display panel, a fast 175Hz refresh rate, and a curved design for great viewing angles. But we've spotted a must-see Cyber Monday deal that shaves $300 off the Alienware AW3423DW monitor, and it's definitely worth considering for anyone eyeing up a high-end gaming monitor.

Why you'll want this Alienware curved gaming monitor

Alienware's AW3423DW gaming monitor is a premium buy, and that starts with the monitor's design. It has a futuristic look that matches with Dell's Alienware theme, and it'd be a killer addition to any gaming setup. To that end, you'll find cool lighting on the back of the monitor and the Alienware logos. There are even vents that keep your monitor cool, which is something important when you're using a monitor this powerful.

Now to the fun part: the display. Dell has managed to pack every significant feature that makes a great premium gaming monitor into the AW3423DW. The display panel itself is 34 inches, and combined with the curved design of the monitor makes for an immersive experience. Beyond that, the display uses Quantom Dot OLED technology, which will give you better color accuracy and more brightness than a typical OLED panel. Plus, the use of this technology means that this Alienware monitor is about as slim as it can get. We shouldn't forget the refresh rate of this monitor, which is an excellent 175Hz. That's about as quick as the human eye can see, so you're getting the best with this monitor.

Of course, the best part about this deal is absolutely the price. This Alienware monitor typically retails for about $1,200, and that's a lot for a gaming monitor. However, you can get it for just under $900 during this Cyber Monday sale. That's 25% off this excellent gaming monitor, making it one of the best deals you'll find today.