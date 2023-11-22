Source: Dell Alienware AW3423DWF $800 $1000 Save $200 Dell's Alienware AW3423DWF is an exceptional 34-inch ultrawide gaming monitor with 3440x1440 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and 0.1ms response time. Its QD-OLED tech brings extra brightness and color, and it can be used for creative work when you aren't gaming. $800 at Best Buy

If you're looking for one of the best curved monitors out on the market right now, look no further than this 34-inch Alienware monitor. The AW3423DWF not only offers massive screen real estate with its 34-inch panel, but also vibrant colors and deep black levels too. Furthermore, the monitor delivers when it comes to performance with a 165Hz refresh rate and 0.1ms response time.

As you can imagine, this monitor is great for gaming, but it's also good for other types of content as well. So if you've been looking for a large OLED monitor and didn't want to spend $1000, this fantastic discount on the Alienware AW3423DWF is going to be right up your alley. During Black Friday, you can save $200 off for a limited time.

What's great about Alienware's 34-inch AW3423DWF monitor?

The Alienware AW3423DWF monitor not only performs well, but also looks good too, thanks to its use of high-quality materials, and its sleek design. As mentioned before, you get vibrant and beautiful colors thanks to the monitor's OLED panel, with brightness that peaks at 1000 nits. Furthermore, the monitor also has TRUEBlack 400 certification, support for AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro, and provides an immersive experience thanks to it's curved panel.

For those concerned about connectivity, you're going to get ample ports here, with the monitor featuring DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB-C. You can also customize the lighting on the rear to give the monitor a personal touch. If all of that wasn't enough, Alienware offers a three-year warranty on the monitor that also covers burn-in issues if they occur.

Why buy Alienware's 34-inch AW3423DWF monitor?

The Alienware OLED monitor delivers where it counts and is now priced below retail, coming in with a $200 discount. On top of being one of our favorite curved monitors for 2023, you're also getting an excellent warranty, that should provide peace of mind.

This is the lowest price you'll find for this monitor, and when purchased at Best Buy, you can also take advantage of 24-month financing when using the retailer's credit card. Furthermore, since we've entered the holiday shopping season, you'll have an extended return period until January 13, 2024.