Alienware Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor AW3821DW $900 $1100 Save $200 Alienware's 38-inch gaming monitor will blow you away. Coming in at $900, this is the best price we've ever seen for this model, making now the best time to splurge! $900 at Amazon

If you want to game in style, you need to have the proper gear, and a 38-inch curved monitor from Alienware certainly qualifies. The AW3821DW model from Alienware is truly a stunning monitor. It features a WQHD display with a max resolution of 3840 x 1600 pixels and a refresh rate of 144Hz, ensuring you have a fantastic experience while you're gaming.

This Alienware model allows you to have a great dual-monitor experience when you're working with multiple apps and browsers. You'll have a magical gaming experience since the 2300R curvature allows you to see up to 24% more pixels. With a 21:9 aspect ratio, that's exactly what you should expect.

The monitor has Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate certification, which means you get perfect immersion and ultra-low latency gameplay. The colors are stunningly accurate, too, so you'll be able to spot every little detail in your games, movies, images, and so on. Of course, a stunning monitor is just part of what will make your gaming experience exemplary, so you should also look into the best gaming computers we could find.

Grabbing the Alienware AW3821DW for $200 below the usual price we've seen in the past three months is fantastic. Dell lists the monitor at a full price of $1,350, so the discount is even more impressive if you take that one into account. Not even the Black Friday discount brought the price so low, so we're quite excited to see this excellent monitor drop below $900.