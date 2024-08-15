Key Takeaways Alienware's new 27-inch monitor offers dual modes for resolution and refresh rate at an affordable price point. Impressive features all around!

Toggle between 4K resolution with 180Hz refresh rate or FHD with 360Hz refresh rate for the best viewing experience. Easy switch with the OSD joystick.

The AW2725QF monitor also boasts Nvidia G-Sync and Vesa AdaptiveSync compatibility, fast response time, and a convenient retractable headphone hanger.

When you pick out a gaming monitor, which do you focus on - the refresh rate or the resolution? If you can't pick between the two, Alienware has the perfect solution for you. Its new monitor comes with two modes, one that focuses on refresh rates, and the other going for resolution. And best of all, it comes in at a pretty agreeable price point.

Alienware reveals the 27-inch 4K Dual-Resolution AW2725QF Gaming Monitor

Image Credit: Alienware

As revealed in an email press release, Alienware is showing off the AW2725QF gaming monitor. Its flagship feature is that it comes with two modes, which you can toggle between depending on your preference.

If you're in the mood for a high-resolution display, the first mode puts the screen at a 3840x2160 (4K) resolution with a 180Hz refresh rate. If you prefer a good refresh rate, the second mode puts it at 1920x1080 (FHD) with a 360Hz refresh rate. Feeling indecisive? Just hold down the OSD joystick under the screen for around two seconds and it'll swap modes right there and then.

Image Credit: Alienware

Alienware explains how it achieves this dual resolution with a handy diagram. During the 4K resolution mode, each pixel is used as-is. When the monitor switches to the FHD mode, the monitor begins combining four pixels into one, allowing it to double the refresh rate.

The Alienware 27-inch AW2725QF monitor isn't just about the resolution swapping. It's compatible with both Nvidia G-Sync and Vesa AdaptiveSync and hits a 0.5m gray-to-gray response time. The stand comes with a hexagonal base, which Alienware states allows for optimum keyboard and mouse placement. Plus, the monitor has a handy retractable headphone hanger when you're away from the PC.

The Alienware 27-inch AW2725QF monitor is on sale right now in China, with a worldwide release planned on September 12th, 2024. It'll go on sale for $599.