If you're looking for a PC that's out of this world, this Alienware gaming PC is going to be right up your alley, especially since its $400 off.

There are gaming PCs, and then there are Alienware gaming PCs. Alienware has been around for almost 30 years, and in that time, it has only specialized in one thing: high-end gaming computers. The Aurora R13 has a style that's all its own, and the specifications aren't too shabby, either. The Alienware Aurora R13 has now received a limited-time discount, knocking $400 off of its retail price, bringing it down to just a tad under the $1600 mark for Black Friday.

Alienware Aurora R13 $1591.99 $1999.99 Save $408 The Alienware Aurora R13 is a high-end gaming desktop from Alienware, and it comes with up to an i7-12700F, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and an RTX 3060 Ti. $1591.99 at Amazon

The Alienware Aurora R13 comes in multiple different configurations, but this model packs an Intel Core i7-12700F, 16GB DDR5 RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 1TB HDD for extra storage. When it comes to the graphics card, you're looking at an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060Ti, which is a pretty good card, that should be able to handle most current-generation games.

In addition to the above, the CPU is cooled with an all-in-one liquid cooling unit that will allow it to perform at its best without overheating. You also get a Killer branded Wi-Fi 6 card, support for Bluetooth 5.2, and a case that is optimized for natural airflow. Since the case is quite big, you can feel confident knowing you'll be able to upgrade components in the future when necessary.

This is just one of many different gaming PCs that have gone on sale during Black Friday, but it is probably one of the most extreme looking out of the bunch. Of course, if you're looking for something a bit more powerful, you can always check out some of the best pre-built gaming PCs on the market right now. Otherwise, I'd hop on this limited-time deal for the Alienware Aurora R13, since it features a pretty good set of specifications for a reasonably discounted price.