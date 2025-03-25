Summary Alienware's Area-51 laptops are now available, offering top-tier performance for gamers.

The 18-inch model has more features like an Ethernet port and a 300Hz refresh rate.

Both models share similar specs like Intel Ultra 9 275HX, up to 64GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of SSD storage.

If you were keeping up with the news during CES 2025, you'll know that Alienware revealed the grand return of its Area-51 series. Fast forward to today, and the company is now ready to bring the range's laptops to the public. You can now snap up an Area-51 laptop, and they're looking pretty beefy.

Alienware's Area-51 18-inch and 16-inch laptops escape their containment

In an emailed press release, Alienware revealed that the Area-51 18 and 16 laptops are good to go. The company explained what these laptops mean for gamers:

The Area-51 tier represents Alienware’s flagships. The systems are engineered with innovation to be the ultimate gaming experience—with these laptops it meant developing a new approach across multiple disciplines such as driving more performance with a new thermal strategy and reinventing our visual ID in a way that evokes mystery, but most importantly with the curiosity of imagining what gaming may look like into the future. This generation introduces Alienware 30—a design language named in celebration of our forthcoming 30th anniversary.

Looking at the specs sheets, apart from the screen size, there are a fair number of differences between the 18-inch and 16-inch variants. For one, it looks like only the 18-inch version gets a dedicated Ethernet port, with the 16 having to make do with just the standard Wi-Fi 7 adaptor. It also looks like the 18-inch version will get "Anodized Aluminum, top and bottom panels," which doesn't appear on the 16-inch's spec sheet. The 18-inch laptop will also get a 300Hz refresh rate versus the 16's 240Hz.

However, there are some similarities between the two models. They're both packing an Intel Ultra 9 275HX, up to 64GB of RAM, up to 2TB of SSD storage, and the option to go up to 12TB (3 x 4TB) of storage with an SSD RAID. The specs sheets claim that both models can pick from a 5070 Ti, a 5080, and a 5090 GPU; however, the emailed press release states that the 5090 and 5070 Ti variants are "coming soon."

The Alienware Area-51 16 is now on sale starting at $3,199.99, and the 18 model starting at $3,399.99.