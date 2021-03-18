Alienware announces world’s first laptop with new Cherry MX ultra-low profile mechanical keys

If you are into PC gaming then you must have heard about Cherry MX or ML. These are one of the most popular keyboard switches around and are available in a variety of options depending on whether they are tactile, linear, or a mix of both denoted with a color. For instance, the Cherry MX Red is a fast linear switch while the Cherry MX Blue is a more clicky-sounding tactile switch preferred for typing. Alienware is taking it a step further by introducing the world’s first gaming laptop that makes use of the brand new Cherry MX ultra-low-profile mechanical keys.

The new Alienware m15 R4 and Alienware m17 R4 will be incorporating the new ‘binary mechanical switches’ which have been three years in the making in association with the German computer peripheral-device maker Cherry. These switches offer a full 1.8mm of key travel and have been tested for 15 million keystrokes per key. It features a two-piece keycap structure and gold-based cross-point contact system to ensure precision and wobble-free keystrokes. Gamers can expect tactile feedback with full-height keys that provide light actuation force and distinct acoustics at each click. You can actually hear the sound of these switches by clicking on the video shared by Alienware on their Twitter account.

Super 🍒 sweet 🍒 news is dropping tomorrow. Until then 🤫@cherrymx pic.twitter.com/YKkdMhpG7a — ALIENWARE (@Alienware) March 17, 2021

The keys also offer 100% anti-ghosting and N-Key rollover, along with the ability to program these keys for macro key assignment, and of course, there is per-key RGB backlighting using up to 16.8 million colors that can be configured using AlienFX.

As for the new laptops themselves, the new Alienware m15 R4 and Alienware m17 R4 will continue to offer the same thin design that we saw last year and will continue to rock Intel’s 10th Generation Core mobile processors and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 mobile GPU. These can be configured with up to 4TB of storage and also come with a micro-SD card reader, and Thunderbolt 3 capable of PD fast charging. Notably, the new keyboard with Cherry MX keys will cost an additional $150 over the cost of the laptop. The company is yet to confirm the final specifications, pricing, and availability of the new Alienware m15 R4 and Alienware m17 R4 gaming notebooks.