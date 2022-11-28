The Alienware m15 R7 is one of the most powerful (and expensive) gaming laptops around - but you can save 25% on it right now.

Alienware's gaming laptops aren't known for being cheap, but if you're looking to save money on one of these powerful rigs, now is the best time to do it. The Alienware m15 R7 just got its price slashed by a whopping $640, making this powerful rig that much more appetizing. There's also a slightly more affordable model with a smaller discount, though the final price comes out cheaper anyway.

Alienware m15 R7 - Save $640 on a model with AMD Ryzen 9, 32GB RAM and a 1TB SSD

Alienware m15 R7 Dell Alienware m15 R7 $1909.99 $2549.99 Save $640 The Alienware m15 R7 is packing the latest AMD Ryzen 9 processor and Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti graphics for phenomenal gaming performance, and it also has a great Quad HD 240Hz display. With a big $640 discount, it's much more enticing. $1909.99 at Amazon

This model of the Alienware m15 R7 is the better deal of the two, and it's packing some seriously beefy specs. You get an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor with cores and 16 threads, which can boost up to 4.9GHz for incredible performance for gaming or anything else. On top of that, you get an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, one of the most powerful laptop GPUs you can find, so gaming on this machine is a breeze. That's rounded out by a whopping 32GB of RAM and a large 1TB SSD, making this one of the very best laptops you can buy.

And if you're gaming, not many displays are better than this, either. This is a 15.6-inch panel that comes in Quad HD resolution, and it has a 240Hz refresh rate, so it's perfect for online games where split-second reactions make all the difference. More demanding titles probably won't hit that framerate, but esports titles can truly make the most of it.

At $1,909.99, this is still not a cheap laptop, but for everything you're getting with this machine, it's a much more reasonable price tag than its MSRP.

Alienware m15 R7 - Save $367 on a model with an Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD

Alienware m15 R7 Dell Alienware m15 R7 $1802.89 $2169.99 Save $367.1 This model of the Alienware m15 R7 comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's not quite as powerful, but it's noticeably cheaper. $1,802.89 at Amazon

If you want something slightly cheaper and you prefer Intel processors, this model of the Alienware m15 R7 comes with an Intel Core i7-12700H processor with 14 cores and 20 threads, with boost speeds up to 4.7GHz. This is another very powerful processor for gaming and just about anything else, and you also get the same powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU so your gaming experience is still very good. You don't get as much RAM, with 16GB, and there's also a smaller 512GB SSD, but these are still great specs. You also get the same Quad HD 240Hz display, so you're still getting a top-tier experience.

This model costs over $100 less than the one above, but it has a noticeably smaller discount, so the model above might be a better deal if you want the most power possible.

If both of these are still too expensive for you, you may want to check out the best Cyber Monday PC and laptop deals to see what else is out there.