Alienware m15 R7, m17 R5, and Aurora R14 launch with AMD Ryzen CPUs

Dell’s Alienware brand has launched a handful of new products, including the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 desktop – which now comes with the new Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor – as well as the Alienware m15 R7 and m17 R5 laptops, both powered by AMD’s Ryzen 6000 series processors. Additionally, all the devices come with the latest GPUs from NVIDIA. All of these devices were originally announced at CES 2022.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14

Starting with the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14, it’s not a completely new device, since it was already available with up to a Ryzen 9 5900X processor. However, there’s now a configuration with the new Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU, and Dell says this is the first consumer PC to feature it. This new processor was announced earlier this year, and it’s the first mainstream product to feature 3D V-cache, with AMD saying this made it the world’s fastest gaming CPU. Additionally, the new Aurora R14 model can be configured with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, up to 128GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3200MHz, and up to 4TB of storage.

The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 starts at $1,350, but if you want the latest model with the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, it’ll set you back at least $2,950, since it also starts with an RTX 3080 GPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 The Alienware Aurora R14 now comes with the option for a Ryzen 7 5800X3D, along with up ti an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. See at Dell

Alienware m15 R7 and m17 R5

If you’re more interested in (somewhat) portable gaming, you might want to turn your attention to the new Alienware m15 R7 and m17 R5, which are also available today. These are two of the best gaming laptops you can buy, and the new versions are powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX, a processor featuring 8 cores, 16 threads, and boost speeds up to 4.9GHz. You can also configure them with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30080 Ti laptop GPU, 64GB of RAM, and 4TB of SSD storage.

The differences between the two laptops are in the display. The Alienware m15 R7, as you might expect, has a 15.6-inch display, which can be a Full HD (1920 x 1080) 165Hz or 360Hz panel, or a Quad HD (2560 x 1440) panel with a 240Hz refresh rate. The Alienware m17 R5 has a 17.3-inch display, and it’s only available in Full HD resolution, though you can choose between 165Hz or 360HZ refresh rate options.

The two laptops also feature an RGB backlit keyboard, with options for single-zone lighting or per-key RGB. Additionally, you can configure them with Alienware’s special CherryMX mechanical key switches.

The Alienware m15 R7 starts at $1,499, while the m17 R5 starts at $1,599.

Alienware m15 R7 The Alienware m15 R7 is a 15-inch laptop with AMD Ryzen 6000 series processors and up to GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics. See at Dell

Alienware m17 R5 The Alienware m17 R5 has a 17-inch display with a high refresh rate and it's powered by the latest AMD Ryzen CPUs and NVIDIA graphics cards. See at Dell

Dell G15

Finally, for gamers on a smaller budget, Dell introduced the new G15 gaming laptop. This one also features AMD’s latest Ryzen 6000 series CPUs, but only up to a Ryzen 7 6800H, with 8 cores, 16 threads, and boost speeds up to 4.7GHz. You can also configure it with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, so you’re not getting as much power, but it’s still more than enough to handle pretty much any modern game just fine. You can also get up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

The display is also fairly basic, but certainly serviceable. It’s a 15.6-inch panel with Full HD resolution, with options for a 120Hz refresh rate and 250 nits of brightness, or a 165Hz refresh rate and 300 nits. The laptop also has an orange backlit keyboard in the base configuration, though it can be configured with four-zone RGB lighting.

The Dell G15 starts at $899.99, and it’s also a great contender for the best budget gaming laptops.