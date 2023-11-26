Alienware m16 A powerful gaming machine $1400 $2000 Save $600 The Alienware m16 is a beastly gaming laptop with 13th-generation Intel Core or AMD Ryzen 7045HX series processors and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics. It has a tall 16-inch display that's great for gaming and productivity, too. $1400 at Best Buy (Intel) $2300 at Best Buy (AMD)

If you're yet to find a good laptop deal to splurge your money on this holiday season, then here's a blockbuster deal that's too good to pass up. Best Buy is currently offering a hefty discount on the Alienware m16 gaming laptop that went on sale not too long ago in the United States. In fact, it recently showed up on my test bench for a review, and I've been having a lot of fun using it as my go-to machine for gaming for the past few days.

Both Intel and AMD variants of the Alienware m16 are currently discounted on Best Buy for a limited time, saving you as much as $600. The $2000 SKU of the Alienware m16 gaming laptop is currently down to $1400, and it's a perfectly capable machine to run all the modern AAA titles. More powerful variants of the laptop with an Intel Core i9-13900HX and AMD Ryzen 7845HX processor are also heavily discounted right now, making it a great time to buy the gaming laptop of your dreams.

Why should you buy the Alienware m16 gaming laptop?

I am still in the process of fully testing this particular laptop, but I can already tell you that it's an excellent gaming machine that shrugs at pretty much any game you throw at it in 2023. The variant I am currently testing comes with an Intel Core i9-13900HX and GeForce RTX 4080 laptop GPU. Even the most demanding titles out there in 2023 like the path-tracing-enabled Alan Wake 2 and Cyberpunk 2077 also run great on this laptop.

If you don't care much about running the most demanding titles and are more into competitive FPS games like Counter-Strike 2 and Valorant, then you can also consider the Alienware m16 variant that comes with a 480Hz refresh rate panel. There are plenty of options to choose from, and the fact that most of them are currently discounted makes it one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals. I don't expect it to stick around for a long time now as it originally showed up for Black Friday, so grab it while you can.