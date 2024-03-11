For Dell, a second-generation revision of a product like the Alienware m16 would just be a spec bump highlighted by a new chipset. This year, the "spec bump" aspect of the Alienware m16 R2 is significant, because this great laptop is now powered by Intel's new Core Ultra 7 and Core Ultra 9 processors. But the changes between the Alienware m16 R1 and the Alienware m16 R2 go far beyond the laptops' internal components. Alienware completely redesigned the Alienware m16 R2, and changed the laptop's target audience along with it. By downsizing the laptop's overall footprint by 15% and ditching the thermal shelf, Dell now sees Alienware m16 R2 as a hybrid laptop that can be used for gaming and productivity.

The Alienware m16 R2 is still a large gaming laptop, and it's big enough that it might not fit in some laptop bags that can hold "most 16-inch laptops." But aside from the subtle RGB elements, Alienware logo, and "16" branding, the Alienware m16 R2 could pass for a workstation laptop. Thanks to software features like "stealth mode" and a solid keyboard and touchpad, the Alienware m16 R2 is usable for productivity tasks. However, due to incredibly loud fans, a mid-tier display, and poor battery life, gaming should still be the primary use case for the Alienware m16 R2. The good performance and accessible $1,500 starting price might make it a worthy buy, though.

About this review: Alienware provided us with an m16 R2 laptop for review. Dell did not have input in this article, and did not see its contents before publishing.

Alienware m16 R2 Mixed-use gaming laptop It's like an entirely new laptop 7.5 / 10 Dell completely overhauled its Alienware m16 gaming laptop this year, and the new R2 variant has a more subtle design. The thermal shelf is gone, and there's a "stealth mode" that tames the laptop's RGB lighting. The Alienware m16 R2 is priced really competitively, starting at just $1,500 for an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 for graphics. However, its dim display and short battery life still make it better suited for gaming than productivity work. Pros The design is 15% smaller than the R1, and the thermal shelf is gone

It's powerful with Intel Core Ultra, its NPU, and up to an RTX 4070

The "stealth mode" option can be triggered with one key press

It has plenty of ports that are actually useful Cons The display's 300-nit rating makes for tough viewing in certain conditions

Battery life still isn't that great

The laptop is still on the larger side despite improvements $1500 at Dell $1650 at Dell $1650 at Best Buy

Pricing and availability

The Alienware m16 R2 is available from Dell's website and Best Buy, but you'll need to buy the base model directly from Dell. The laptop starts at $1,500 for an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H chip, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 discrete graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. Our review unit retails for $1,850 and includes the Intel Core Ultra 7 chip, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 discrete graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. The highest-end model of the m16 R2 can be configured with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, 64GB of RAM, and 8TB of SSD storage.

All versions of the m16 R2 feature a 16-inch QHD+ display, an RGB per-key keyboard, and the Dark Metallic Moon colorway.

Specs

Alienware m16 R2 Operating System Windows 11 Home CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU RAM Up to 64GB DDR5 5600 MT/s Storage Up to 8TB Battery 90Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 16.0" QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz, 3ms, 100% sRGB, NVIDIA G-SYNC Camera 1080p at 30 fps FHD RGB+IR camera Speakers Six speaker setup (2x 2W tweeters, 4x 3W woofers) Colors Dark Metallic Moon Ports 1x Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 1x HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm headphone jack, 1x microSD card reader, 1x RJ45 Ethernet Network Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions 363.90x249.40x23.50mm (14.33x9.81x0.93 inches) Weight 2.61 kg (5.75 lb) Price Starting at $1,500 Power 240W power adapter

Design

Dell overhauled the m16 gaming laptop between R1 and R2

Close

The changes begin with the design, which appears to be totally different to the outgoing Alienware m16 R1. That laptop had a big, bulky design that made it nearly impossible to use for anything outside of gaming. Instead, Dell shifted the Alienware m16 R2 to be a more subtle and discreet gaming laptop. There are some performance dips as a result, but I think the benefits outweigh the drawbacks. While the Alienware m16 R2 is still bigger than a productivity laptop, such as a MacBook Pro or a Dell XPS machine, it's around the same size as a workstation laptop with similar specs.

Dell says that this makes the Alienware m16 R2 more efficient than the m16 R1, but make no mistake, it's still a very loud system that can get very hot.

The biggest thing you'll notice about the Alienware m16 R2 is that it's missing the thermal shelf. On the prior version of the laptop, there was a portion of the body that protruded past the laptop's display to make room for a larger cooling system. Though the thermal shelf is gone, Dell's Cryo-tech cooling system is still there. Now, it uses two fans, four copper heat pipes, and four air vents to pull cool air in through the bottom of the Alienware m16 R2 and send hot air out through the back and sides. Dell says that this makes the Alienware m16 R2 more efficient than the m16 R1, but make no mistake, it's still a very loud system that can get very hot.

The design changes are excellent, and the Alienware m16 R2 feels like an entirely different laptop than the R1 as a result. For reference, here's what the m16 R1 looks like:

Close

The RGB loop that was once found around the thermal shelf has now been moved to the touchpad. It's a nice touch if you're a fan of Alienware's unique design language. There's also RGB lighting for the Alienware logo on the back of the laptop and per-key lighting on the keyboard. The cool part is that by pressing one key (F2), you can activate "stealth mode," which tames the fans and turns the RGB lighting off everywhere but the keyboard. Each key will have standard white backlighting while in stealth mode, which will draw a lot less attention in public spaces.

Ports

There's plenty to work with here, including Ethernet, HDMI, and Thunderbolt

Close

Despite the smaller form factor, the Alienware m16 R2 doesn't suffer in terms of ports. There's a 240W barrel connector for charging, and you'll want to use the included power adapter, even though it is quite large. The laptop supports charging via USB-C, but the 160W Nexode Pro USB-C charger I tried couldn't power the Alienware m16 R2 even on efficiency modes. The laptop includes two USB-A ports, a microSD card slot, a headphone jack, an RJ45 Ethernet port, two USB-C ports, and an HDMI port. One of those USB-C ports supports Thunderbolt 4, and can be used for display output with the integrated GPU. The other is USB 3.2 Gen 2 with DisplayPort 1.4 support for the discrete graphics card.

Keyboard and touchpad

Great for a gaming laptop, but a step under productivity laptops

Close

The only reason that the Alienware m16 R2 can even be considered as a hybrid gaming laptop is due to the improvements Dell made to the touchpad and keyboard. The palm rests and the chassis around the keyboard and touchpad feature a soft-touch material that's way more comfortable than typical metal or plastic. Dell centered the keyboard and made the touchpad bigger, and it'll be familiar to most laptop users as a result. I'd still recommend using a mouse with the Alienware m16 R2, but the touchpad is usable. The keyboard is great as well, offering a decent amount of key travel and a standard layout with useful function keys. I wrote a few articles with this keyboard and touchpad, and it wasn't an issue.

The only reason that the Alienware m16 R2 can even be considered as a hybrid gaming laptop is due to the improvements Dell made to the touchpad and keyboard.

Two of those function keys you'll want to take note of are F1 and F2. The F1 key changes your laptop's performance mode, and it's a quick way to turn high performance mode on or off. There are more performance settings in the Alienware Command Center program, but this toggle can be switched on or off with one button press. High performance mode pulls a bit more power out of your system, but makes the Alienware m16 R2 sound like a jet engine — even when idling. F2 is for "stealth mode," and though it takes a few seconds to activate, it's a quick way to cut down the RGB and fan noise while in public spaces.

Display

It's an excellent panel that needs more brightness

Dell put a display panel inside the Alienware m16 R2 that's great on paper, but is a bit lacking in daily use. It's a 16-inch, QHD+ display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. The screen has a matte finish and a decent bezel size for a gaming laptop, and generally looks good indoors in well-lit rooms. The display is only rated for 300 nits of brightness, though, and the Alienware m16 R2 can be really tough to see in less favorable lighting situations. A dimly-lit coffee shop will be fine, but forget using this machine in direct sunlight. It's perhaps the biggest reason the Alienware m16 R2 can't hold its own as a productivity laptop.

It's perhaps the biggest reason the Alienware m16 R2 can't hold its own as a productivity laptop.

Color accuracy is a problem as well. Gaming laptops don't often prioritize color accuracy, but the Alienware m16 R2 performed particularly poorly in our color testing.

It's important to remember the price of the Alienware m16 R2, especially when evaluating the display. The base model costs just $1,500, and for that price you can look past a few things. The resolution of the Alienware m16 R2 is solid, and so is the refresh rate and response time. The color accuracy isn't a dealbreaker for most people, since it doesn't matter too much for gaming. However, the brightness really needs to be better, especially if the Alienware m16 R2 wants to be taken seriously as a gaming and productivity laptop.

Performance

There's a lot of power in a 16-inch form factor, but battery life is poor