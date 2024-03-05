Alienware m16 R2 The new m16 R2 from Alienware sports an Intel Core Ultra CPU, up to an Nvidia RTX 4070, 16GBs of DDR5, and a terabyte of storage, too. If you're looking to do some gaming on the go, the m16 is a great choice, especially when you can get one at just $1650 for the introductory model. Pros Affordable Core Ultra chip 240Hz display Cons Limited storage and memory $1650 at Dell$1650 at Best Buy

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 $2900 $3640 Save $740 The new Legion Pro 7i from Lenovo features a powerful 14th-gen Intel i9 chip, up to an Nvidia RTX 4090 Laptop GPU, and up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, making this an all-around extremely capable gaming laptop. Throw in a 240Hz G-SYNC display and you've got a seriously competitive machine. Pros 240Hz display RTX 4090 Laptop GPU Beefy Core i9 CPU Cons Expensive $2900 at Lenovo



When you're in the market for a gaming laptop, you may think that process is as easy as looking at the best gaming laptops and calling it a day. However, there are so many great laptops that can play games, so things can get confusing. Alienware and Lenovo are big names in the gaming laptop space, though, and the m16 R2 and the Legion Pro 7i are some of these brands' latest machines.

To help you decide, we've got the ultimate comparison between the m16 R2 and Legion Pro 7i.

Price, availability, and specs

Different price points, different hardware

Alienware's m16 R2 is available at your retailer of choice, and pricing begins at $1650. Going for an RTX 4070 instead of a 4060 will raise that price to $1850, but outside of GPU, there isn't much else you can configure. You're also going to get the Dark Metallic Moon colorway independent of GPU.

Lenovo's Legion Pro 7i is available now at a variety of retailers, and pricing kicks off at $2,699. Depending on your configuration, particularly when it comes to GPU, RAM, and storage, you can expect your Pro 7i to cost well over $2,699. Regardless, you're getting it in Eclipse Black, too.



Alienware m16 R2 Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home CPU Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 155H, 16 cores, 22 threads Intel Core i9-14900HX, 24 cores, 32 threads GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop RAM 16GB DDR5 5600 MT/s Up to 32GB DDR5 5600 MT/s Storage 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD Up to 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD Battery 90Wh 99.99Whr Display (Size, Resolution) 16.0" QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz, 3ms, 100% sRGB, NVIDIA G-SYNC 16-inch QHD+ IPS 240Hz G-SYNC Camera 1080p at 30 fps FHD RGB+IR camera FHD 1080p webcam Speakers Six speaker setup (2x 2W tweeters, 4x 3W woofers) 2x 2W Harman stereo speakers Colors Dark Metallic Moon Eclipse Black Ports 1x Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x mini DisplayPort, 3.5mm headphone jack, 1x microSD card reader 1x headphone/microphone combo, 4x USB-A, 1x Thunderbolt 4, 1x Ethernet RJ-45, 1x USB-C with PD and DP 1.4, 1x HDMI Network Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 363.90x249.40x23.50mm (14.33x9.81x0.93 inches) 363.5 x 262.1 x 25.9 mm (14.31 x 10.32 x 1.02 inches) Weight 2.61 kg (5.75 lb) 2.62 kg (5.78 lbs) Price Starting at $1,650 Starting at $2,699 Power 240W power adapter 330W power adapter

Related Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (2023) review: A gaming laptop that gets almost everything right The Lenovo Legion 7i Pro is a premium gaming laptop that looks and feels the part in almost every way. If you can stomach the price, it's phenomenal.

Design and display

Traditional laptops, responsive displays

When it comes to nitty-gritty design, these are both traditional clamshell laptops. The Pro 7i has a slightly sharper, more angular look, while the m16 is a tad softer with more rounded edges, and the classic Alienware alien on the front, but in general, we're talking about black rectangles both ways. With weight and size, once again, there is another very similar story to tell.

The Pro 7i is very slightly taller and thicker, but you'll be hard-pressed to notice a difference unless you're looking for it and holding both in your hands. However, it's worth keeping in mind that neither of these laptops is lightweight, coming in at nearly six pounds. This is par for the course for a gaming machine, but if you're looking for an ultraportable, both of these miss that mark.

Display-wise, the specs on both panels are a match. You're getting a QHD+ 240Hz G-Sync display either way, but the peak brightness of the m16 is 300 nits, while the peak brightness of the Pro 7i comes in at 500 nits, making it an overall brighter panel. This does mean the Pro 7i has the all-around better display, but this difference here isn't massive.

With webcams, both laptops feature 1080p FHD cameras. Nothing cutting-edge, but more than enough to attend a Zoom meeting without drawing attention to yourself over seeming a pixelated mess, so there aren't major complaints.

Hardware and performance

Major differences to keep in mind

Close

Considering the pricing differential between these laptops is over $1000 in terms of their introductory models, there are some meaningful differences in hardware you should keep in mind.

The Pro 7i has an Intel Core i9-14900HX, whereas the m16 has an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, and the i9 beats out the 155H in cores, threads, and clock speeds. For GPU, the Pro 7i can pack up to an RTX 4090 laptop, and the m16 maxes out at a 4070 laptop. Lenovo's machine can have up to 32GB of RAM, while the m16 is limited to 16GB. With storage, the m16 has 1TB of space, and the Pro 7i can feature up to 2TB across two M.2 slots.

As you can tell from the specs, the Pro 7i is simply a more powerful computer in just about every respect. However, the m16 isn't weak by any means: it has more than enough processing heft to run mainstream AAA games at high settings and framerates. Nonetheless, the Pro 7i is a lot more capable, so if you're looking for a truly premium machine that's poised to hit its 240Hz refresh rate as much as possible, that's the Pro 7i, no questions asked.

Battery life

Never a strong point for gaming laptops

As a note, we haven't had a chance to review these laptops just yet, so we don't have formal battery life benchmarks for you. Nonetheless, there is quite a bit we can learn from hardware.

While the m16 has a slightly smaller battery (about a 10Whr difference), it has a 28W chip, while the Pro 7i has a 55W chip with more cores, more threads, and faster clock speeds. The Pro 7i can also come with up to an RTX 4090 Laptop GPU that's more power-hungry than the RTX 4070 Laptop GPU you get in the m16. Accordingly, more powerful hardware generally means worse battery life, so we'd expect the m16 to last longer than the Pro 7i.

However, battery life on gaming laptops rarely goes beyond a few hours when pushing your components. Whether you're on a Pro 7i or a m16, you'll want to have your charger around for high-refresh-rate gaming at the highest settings.

Which is right for you?

Save money or spend on some premium kit

Put simply, these machines are about what you'd expect, considering their price points. At over $1000 cheaper, you really wouldn't expect the m16 to compete directly with the Pro 7i. That being said, if your budget can accommodate the P with more RAM and a better CPU and GPU at roughly the same weight and size, it's certainly the overall better laptop, making it our winner.

The Legion Pro 7i is a serious laptop for serious gamers, featuring a beefy Intel Core i9 CPU, up to an Nvidia RTX 4090 Laptop GPU, and up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM. Plus, you're also getting a 240Hz QHD+ G-SYNC display. If you're looking to do some gaming on the go, this is a great choice.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 Winner $2900 $3640 Save $740 The new Legion Pro 7i from Lenovo features a powerful 14th-gen Intel i9 chip, up to an Nvidia RTX 4090 Laptop GPU, and up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, making this an all-around extremely capable gaming laptop. Throw in a 240Hz G-SYNC display and you've got a seriously competitive machine. $2900 at Lenovo$2900 at Newegg

Although, the m16 is more than worth considering. It's got enough power not just for casual browsing and daily usage but for some fairly serious gaming, especially if you prefer playing older games as opposed to every new AAA game. Frankly, $1000 (or much more) for a better CPU and GPU as well as more RAM may not be worth it to lots of folks compared to what the m16 offers, so you'll have to decide for yourself.