Alienware x16 Superior gaming machine When it comes to gaming performance, the Alienware x16 is still the champ. Its hardware specs and available configurations surpass the newer m16 R2, including a 480Hz display option that some will appreciate. It doesn't benefit from Intel's latest Core Ultra CPUs, but it offers superior GPU and RAM upgrades. Pros Powerful hardware Many configuration options Vibrant and smooth display Cons Rear design is bulky Screen could be brighter $1800 at Dell

Alienware m16 R2 Appealing new design The redesigned Alienware m16 R2 may appeal to users who want a powerful laptop that doesn't shout at everybody in the room. But as a pure gaming machine, it cuts too many corners. While its Intel Core Ultra CPU impresses, its GPU and RAM configurations lag behind other laptops. Pros Impressive CPU and GPU New design greatly reduces bulk Sharp 16:10 display Cons Limited configuration options Other hardware specs lag behind $1650 at Dell



It's no secret that Alienware makes some of the best gaming laptops around. It's also no secret that they're expensive. But PC gamers are demanding, and many are more than happy to pay a premium for hardware that lets them crank the settings to the max. Alienware laptops rarely disappoint in this regard, and the brand's new 2024 gaming laptop lineup is poised to shake things up a bit with the wholly redesigned m16 R2. But how does the all-new Alienware m16 R2 compare with one of our favorites, the 2023 Alienware x16? Let's dive in.

Price, specs & availability

The Alienware x16 launched last year, while the Alienware m16 R2 is part of Dell's 2024 laptop stable (along with the newer Alienware x16 R2, which we're looking forward to spending more hands-on time with). The new m16 R2 is noteworthy for its drastic redesign and the inclusion of one of Intel's latest Core Ultra chips, the Core Ultra 7 155H. In contrast, the x16 features classic Alienware styling and 13th-gen Intel Core CPUs. For graphics, buyers can choose from several Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs for both laptops, although options vary between the two laptops.

Currently, the Alienware m16 R2 offers a limited selection of hardware configurations and is on sale through Dell's website at a sticker price of $1,650. The 2023 Alienware x16 has a much more comprehensive range of hardware options, right down to the display panel, with pricing starting at $1,800 for the base model.



Alienware m16 R2 Alienware x16 Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home CPU Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 155H, 16 cores, 22 threads Up to Intel Core i9-13900HK, 14 cores, 20 threads GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU RAM 16GB DDR5 5600 MT/s Up to 32GB LPDDR5 6000 MHz Storage 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD Up to 4TB M.2 NVMe SSD Battery 90Wh 6 cell, 90Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 16.0" QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz, 3ms, 100% sRGB, NVIDIA G-SYNC 16", FHD+ 1920x1200, 480Hz / QHD+ 2560x1600, 240Hz, Non-Touch, 100% DCI-P3, 3ms, NVIDIA G-SYNC Camera 1080p at 30 fps FHD RGB+IR camera Full HD 1080p 30FPS webcam with IR facial recognition Speakers Six speaker setup (2x 2W tweeters, 4x 3W woofers) Six speaker setup (2x 2W tweeters, 4x 3W woofers) Colors Dark Metallic Moon Lunar Silver Ports 1x Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x mini DisplayPort, 3.5mm headphone jack, 1x microSD card reader 1x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 2x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 2, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x mini-DisplayPort, 3.5mm headphone jack, 1x microSD card reader Network Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Up to Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E 1690i + Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 363.90x249.40x23.50mm (14.33x9.81x0.93 inches) 364.7x289.8x18.6mm (14.3x11.4x0.7 inches) Weight 2.61 kg (5.75 lb) 2.72 kg (6 pounds) Price Starting at $1,650 Starting at $1,800 Power 240W power adapter 330W power adapter

Related Alienware x16 review: Powerful performance in a striking design The Alienware x16 is powerful enough to run all your games, with plenty of RGB to show them off.

Design

Out with the old? Maybe not yet

The first thing you'll likely notice about the Alienware m16 R2 is that it doesn't look like an Alienware PC. Were it not for the Martian's head logo and the big "16" on the back of the display panel, you'd be forgiven for thinking the m16 R2 is a Dell laptop, with the new design seeming to borrow more from Alienware's parent brand. Gone is the distinctive Alienware "hump" on the backside and the gaps around the display's hinge. The ports are more evenly spaced around the back and sides, unlike the x16's crowded port array confined to the rear.

For connectivity, the Alienware m16 R2 and x16 sport a nearly identical port setup, including Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, Mini DisplayPort, and 3.5mm headset connections. That means you've got plenty of options for docking and using either laptop while hooked up to additional monitors and dedicated gaming peripherals, much like a desktop PC.

The Alienware m16 R2's overall size reflects its redesign, shedding around 15% of its bulk compared to the previous generation. It's also a quarter of a pound lighter than the Alienware x16, although neither is lightweight at around six pounds. Notably, the x16 is quite a bit thinner than its younger sibling, measuring just 0.7 inches thick compared to the m16 R2's 0.93-inch frame.

Finally, you'll find plenty of RGB lighting on both laptops, even the toned-down m16 R2, although the new Stealth Mode lets you switch the RGB to regular white backlighting while spinning down the fans to reduce noise. This feature makes Alienware's design philosophy for the m16 R2 rather clear: It's a gaming laptop that trades in some of its RGB-fueled "gamer" cred for a more subdued (even professional) presentation. However, this comes with some noteworthy compromises, which we'll take a closer look at next.

Display

A gaming laptop is only as good as its screen

Neither the Alienware m16 R2 nor x16 disappoints in display quality, but the latter comes out slightly ahead in its configuration options. The m16 R2 has a 16-inch 2560 x 1600 IPS LCD screen with a max refresh rate of 240Hz and a 100% sRGB color gamut. The Alienware x16 features a 16-inch 1920x1200 IPS LCD panel in its base configuration, offering a smoother 480Hz refresh rate. However, you can upgrade to a similar QHD+ 240Hz display as the one on the m16 R2, but the x16 panel boasts a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut (which is a broader range than sRGB), dampening the m16's appeal as a top-tier creator laptop.

Both battle stations have Nvidia G-Sync, which works with their Nvidia RTX GPUs to reduce annoyances like screen-tearing when a lot of action is happening on-screen. While the Alienware x16 has the advantage here, it's not massive. The single display option on the m16 R2 is good; if you want the same QHD+ resolution on the x16, you'll have to pay a little extra for it. Most gamers would probably prefer a higher resolution to a 480Hz frame rate, anyway.

Performance

Some refinements come at a cost

Exterior design and picture quality are important considerations when shopping for a good gaming laptop, but every gamer knows that the guts count the most. Again, neither the Alienware m16 R2 nor x16 is likely to let you down here. The 2024 Alienware lineup takes advantage of Intel's new Core Ultra laptop processors, with the Core Ultra 7 155H serving as the m16 R2's only CPU option. That's not a bad thing, as the 16-core, 22-thread processor is a performer for sure and a notable upgrade over Intel's 13th-gen chips (indicated by Intel dropping the numbered generational nomenclature altogether).

The Core Ultra CPUs feature new and more energy-efficient architecture and greatly enhanced processing power for generative AI tasks, which makes them appealing to creative professionals and makes the Alienware m16 R2 a strong candidate for a creator's laptop. Where this redesigned laptop stumbles a bit, at least when compared to the Alienware x16, is memory support and GPU options.

The m16 R2 is available with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050, 4060, or 4070 discrete GPUs, whereas the x16 can support up to an RTX 4090. That's a sizeable gap that only gets worse when you factor in RAM: The Alienware m16 R2 has 16GB of 5600 MT/s DDR5 memory, and that's it. That falls short of the base configuration of the Alienware x16 with its 16 GB of 6,000 MT/s LPDDR5 RAM, which you can upgrade to 32GB.

Related Intel's new Core Ultra processors double GPU performance and set up a wave of AI laptops The Intel Core Ultra processor lineup is made for laptops and it comes with Arc graphics and a big AI focus.

On the bright side, the RAM inside the m16 R2 is user-upgradeable, and 16GB of 5600 MT/s DDR5 is good enough for most purposes. Still, we'd like to have seen faster RAM, given that this is a newer model (or additional configuration options, at the very least). GPU and RAM support appear to be two of the main trade-offs that come with the newer, more refined design of the Alienware m16 R2. Those aren't the sorts of compromises most gamers are happy to make.

Battery life

The Core Ultra CPU might make the difference

Battery life is typically low in the priority hierarchy among gamers shopping for a laptop. Gaming and battery life don't mix, and gaming laptops often spend most of their time parked at a desk and plugged into an outlet (while running video games, anyway). Nevertheless, many gamers also use their laptops for school and work, so it's nice to have a battery that won't leave you hunting for an outlet every hour.

Despite having a smaller footprint, the Alienware m16 R2 sports a larger internal battery than its predecessor. That means it now has a 90 watt-hour battery capacity, the same as the Alienware x16. In our time with it, we noted that the x16 offered respectable battery life compared to similar gaming laptops, and the m16 R2 might do even better than that. The newer Intel Core Ultra chips are considerably more energy efficient than their 13th-gen predecessors (like the CPUs inside the x16), which should have a noticeable effect. This is another area where the Alienware m16 R2's CPU shines, but it's not likely to tip the scales for someone looking for a dedicated gaming machine.​​​​​​​

Which is right for you?

When comparing the Alienware m16 R2 and x16 head-to-head as pure gaming laptops, there's a clear winner: the Alienware x16. It offers a broader range of hardware options, a superior RAM configuration, and more powerful GPU upgrades that give it a gaming edge over the m16 R2 (the newer laptop's Core Ultra CPU notwithstanding). And while the classic Alienware styling won't be everybody's cup of tea, the x16 packs some incredible horsepower into a chassis that's impressively thin for a gaming machine.​​​​​​​

Alienware x16 Classic Alienware muscle The Alienware x16 represents pretty much everything we love about the brand, and even though it's a bit large, it's still relatively thin and portable, considering its power. It's loaded with fantastic hardware, offers numerous configuration options, and has a gorgeous display. It looks like a gaming laptop, but if that's no bother for you, then the Alienware x16 is a superb machine. $1800 at Dell$3100 at Best Buy

That's not to say the Alienware m16 R2 is a lousy gaming laptop. It's likely to appeal less to hardcore gamers than creators or professionals who want a computer that's good for productivity but can also handle some gaming after office hours. The Intel Core Ultra 7 155H is a fantastic CPU, and the RTX 40-series GPU options, while more limited than the x16, still offer plenty of muscle for running triple-A games and other demanding software.