Dell launches Alienware m17 and x17 laptops with a 480Hz display

Dell has announced a couple of new additions to its lineup of gaming laptops. Particularly, there are new versions of the Alienware m17 R5 and Alienware x17 R2 – its top-tier 17-inch laptops – now with a 480Hz refresh rate display. The Alienware m17 R5 is also now available in an all-AMD configuration with the AMD Advantage Edition. Finally, there’s a brand-new Dell G16 laptop, which is the company’s first gaming laptop with a 16:10 display.

Alienware m17 and x17 with a 480Hz display

First off, yes, Alienware is putting a 480Hz display on a laptop, and it’s the first major company to do so. It was just earlier this year that we saw a 500Hz panel teased at CES, with Asus announcing the first desktop monitor to support that refresh rate a few months later. Now, both the Alienware m17 R5 and the surprisingly thin Alienware x17 R2 are going to be available with a Full HD panel with a refresh rate of 480Hz. That makes this one of the fastest screens around, and paired with the 3ms response time, it should make for the best competitive gaming experience yet, at least on paper.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

The laptops come with very powerful CPUs and GPUs, and with support for features like Advanced Optimus, they should be able to drive those displays at very high frame rates. Still, 480Hz is a lot, so if you plan to achieve a frame rate high enough to make use of that, it likely has to be in older games, or with quality settings turned down. Still, if you’re a top-level esports player and you need the fastest reaction times possible, this may be interesting to you.

That’s not all that’s new for the Alienware m17 R5, though. Today, Dell also introduced the Alienware m17 AMD Advantage Edition, which now comes with both an AMD CPU and GPU. Just like the standard model, the Alienware m17 R5 comes with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU, but now, you can configure it with up to a Radeon RX 6850M XT CPU, with 12GB of GDDR6 memory. This allows you to take advantage of features like Smart Access Memory, AMD SmartShift Max, and AMD Smart Access Graphics. There’s also a lower-level AMD Radeon RX 6700M configuration, and both are available today.

You can check out the Alienware m17 R5 or the Dell Alienware x17 R2 on Dell’s website. The Alienware laptops start at $1,599 and $2,249, respectively, but you’ll have to pay a lot more to get the 480Hz display and make use of it.

Dell G16

The other big news today is the brand-new Dell G16 gaming laptop. This isn’t part of Dell’s premium gaming lineup, but it’s actually a first for Dell when it comes to the display. It comes with a 16-inch panel, and it’s Dell’s first gaming laptop to have a 16:10 aspect ratio for the screen. While gamers often prefer wider aspect ratios, it’s become more common to see some taller screens, and it also makes this laptop more suitable for work, in case you want to have one device for everything. The screen comes in a Quad HD+ resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, which is a great balance for work and play.

As for the internal specs, we’re looking at an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU with 14 cores and 20 threads, paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, which has a 125W TGP (140W with Dynamic Boost). The base model starts with a GeForce RTX 3050 Ti. You get up to 16GB of RAM out of the box (though you can upgrade it) and up to a 2TB SSD.

The laptop comes in a clean black colorway and it has an RGB backlit keyboard, with optional CherryMX mechanical switches. It weighs 5.84lbs and it’s 26.9mm thick, so it’s not trying to win any awards for portability.

The Dell G16 will be available later this week on July 21st, starting at $1,399.