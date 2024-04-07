Dell announced a new lineup of gaming laptops earlier this year at CES 2024, including the Alienware m18 R2. It's a gaming powerhouse with an 18-inch display that succeeds the original Alienware m18 R1. Unlike its smaller counterpart, the m16 R2, Dell didn't redesign the Alienware m18 R2 this year. Instead, the m18 R2 got a spec bump. The laptop still features Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series graphics, but now includes the Intel 14th-generation HX processor platform. While not as flashy of an upgrade, this makes the m18 R2 — which was already an excellent performer — even better. It'll easily replace the outgoing Alienware m18 R1 as our favorite 18-inch laptop for gaming.

Usually, picking out a gaming laptop means giving up a few things based on your needs. You can pick a laptop with a great display and a thin form factor, but you'll give up performance. However, the Alienware m18 R2 puts together all the essential features of a quality gaming PC and crams them into a tiny form factor. It has a responsive and color-accurate display, fast gaming performance, and a compact design. There are two main compromises that you'll make by choosing the m18 R2, and those are the laptop's weight and price. If you can deal with a heavy laptop and are willing to pay a lot, the Alienware m18 R2 won't disappoint.

About this review: Dell loaned us an Alienware m18 R2 for review. The company had no input in this review, and did not see its contents before publishing.

Alienware m18 R2 Gaming beast It'll crush any game and provide stunning graphics 9 / 10 Dell took the Alienware m18 and gave it a boost to Intel's 14th-generation HX platform for the R2 model, and made an already-good gaming laptop great. Owners of the original Alienware m18 or another Nvidia RTX 40-series laptop probably won't feel the need to upgrade. However, people looking for a no-compromises gaming laptop will love the m18 R2. It crushes in-game performance, has a stunning display, and features a sleek design. Pros Having 14th-gen HX Intel processors and Nvidia RTX 40-series GPUs makes for a performance champion

The display is excellent and responsive, with great color accuracy

The design and build is better than similarly-priced gaming laptops

Superb port selection includes Thunderbolt 4, SD, and more Cons Some m18 R2 configurations can weigh nearly 10 pounds

The laptop is fairly thin, but it's still not very portable

The speakers lack fullness, sound tinny, and could be better overall

Our review unit as tested is expensive, retailing for $3,600 $1900 at Dell

Pricing and availability

The Alienware m18 R2 released earlier this year as a follow-up to the original Alienware m18, which was a performance-focused gaming laptop. There is a lot of variety in the Alienware m18 R2's price and performance, depending on the configuration you choose. The laptop starts at $1,900, and includes an Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia RTX 4060 graphics, and a 1200p display. As tested, our review unit retails for $3,600 and includes the top-of-the-line Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU, and 1600p display. Keep in mind when configuring your m18 R2 that cheaper configurations will undoubtedly perform worse than the expensive configuration we reviewed.

Specs

Alienware m18 CPU 14th-generation HX Intel processor (Core i7 14650HX, Core i7 14700HX, or Core i9 14900Hx) GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, 4070, 4080, or 4090 Display type QHD+ or FHD+ Display (Size, Resolution) 18 inches, 2560 x 1600 (QHD+) or 1920 x 1200 (FHD+) RAM Up to 64GB dual-channel DDR5 Storage Up to 8TB SSD Battery 97Whr, six-cell battery Charge speed 280W or 360W Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A with Power Share, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, 1x RJ45 jack, 1x headphone jack, 1x barrel power port, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x mini-DisplayPort, 1x SD card slot Operating System Windows 11 or Windows 11 Pro Webcam 1080p camera with HDR, dual-array microphones, and Windows Hello IR support Cellular connectivity None Wi-Fi connectivity Intel Killer wireless card with either Wi-Fi 6E 2x2 or Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 or 5.4 Dimensions 12.59 x 16.15 x 1.05 in. Weight 9.32 lb. maximum Speakers Stereo 2W speakers Colors Dark Metallic Moon Pen compatibility None Price $1,900 starting, $4,545 maximum

Design and ports

Sleek, heavy, and packed with a ton of connectivity options

Close

The Alienware m18 R2 is one of the better-looking gaming laptops out there, featuring a thin form factor and a chassis made of mostly metal. At its thickest point, the laptop is just over an inch thick. The design is subtle, and if not for the large thermal shelf, you might mistake it for a large workstation laptop. There are some RGB elements, such as the Alienware logo and the loop around the back of the thermal shelf. However, compared to most gaming laptops, the design of the Alienware m18 R2 offers a low-key look.

The Alienware m18 R2 is one of the better-looking gaming laptops out there, featuring a thin form factor and a chassis made of mostly metal.

Dell redesigned the Alienware m16 R2 this year, ditching the laptop's thermal shelf to make it more portable and better looking. But the bigger Alienware m18 R2 retains this element in order to keep its high-end components and larger cooling system. The m18 R2 is also extremely heavy, with the heaviest configuration weighing nearly 10 pounds.

An Alienware m18 R2 (left) compared to an Alienware m16 R2 (right).

The Alienware m18 R2 offers plenty of ports, and they're spread out between the back and sides of the laptop. On the right side of the m18 R2, there's a USB-C port near the palm rest that is extremely easy to access in a pinch. The back houses most of the I/O options, including two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB-A port, an HDMI port, a mini-DisplayPort, an SD card reader, and a barrel charging port. The left side offers two more USB-A ports, an RJ45 jack, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Put simply, the m18 R2 will be able to handle all of your connectivity needs.

Keyboard and touchpad

The Cherry MX mechanical laptop switches are a game-changer

Close

There are a few benefits that you'll receive from picking a big, bulky 18-inch laptop over something smaller. The obvious thing is performance, but on the Alienware m18 R2, a more subtle one is the keyboard and touchpad. The m18 R2 features fully-mechanical switches with 1.8mm of total travel, and that made it the best laptop keyboard I've ever used. The switches are CherryMX variants modified to fit in the laptop form factor, and they are excellent. You can feel and hear the click of each key, which feels the same regardless of where you press it. Underneath, the keyboard offers per-key RGB lighting that can be customized in software.

The m18 R2 features fully-mechanical switches with 1.8mm of total travel, and that made it the best laptop keyboard I've ever used.

There is also a numpad and plenty of function keys, as well as full-sized arrow keys. The arrow keys aren't shifted down on the m18 R2 like some other gaming laptops, but that wasn't an issue while gaming. Of the standard function keys, there are a few specifically designed for the m18 R2. The F1 key, for example, changes the laptop's performance mode. The F2 key can activate "stealth mode," a setting that will tame the fans and RGB elements to make the laptop blend in better.

As for the touchpad, it's good for a gaming laptop, but you'll still want to use a mouse whenever possible. The area of the touchpad isn't as large as you might expect, considering the 18-inch form factor. However, the thermal shelf and cooling system in the Alienware m18 R2 pushes the keyboard down. This limits how much diagonal space can be allocated to a large touchpad.

The CherryMX keyboard is an optional add-on for the m18 R2, so make sure you select it at checkout if you want it. Otherwise, you'll get the standard Alienware M Series keyboard.

Display

Visually stunning in everyday use, and color-accurate in display tests