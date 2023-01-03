Alienware is refreshing its lineup of laptops ahead of CES 2023, and the highlight is one of the first 18-inch gaming laptops.

Alienware and Dell going big on gaming ahead of the first days of CES 2023 with new laptops all about power, performance, as well as refreshed design.

Just announced are six laptops, including new X-series and M-series laptops. The most notable is an 18-inch gaming laptop, the Alienware m18. Also new is the Alienware x14 and x16, with the x16 being Alienware's first 16-inch gaming laptop since 2004. We can't forget the Dell G-series either, and the Dell G15 and G16 when are getting a fresh coat of paint. Here's a look at everything you need to know.

Alienware m16 and m18

Starting first with the biggest of them all, there's the new Alienware M16 and M18. These are Alienware's most powerful laptops yet sporting the latest next-gen Intel HX CPUs and the latest next-gen Nvidia RTX graphics. Other than that, these new gaming laptops sport the new Legend 3.0 design language focusing on form, function, and quality with features like a smoother finish and improved hinges, and 1080p FHD webcams.

On the Alienware m18 specifically, though, the 18-inch 16:10 aspect ratio panel is now 14.5% larger than the M17. The laptop has the same peach thickness and height as the m17 while giving bigger screen space and a full-sized keyboard with a number pad and optional Cherry MX Mechanical keys. There are user-replaceable DDR5 SODIMM slots, and up to 9TB of storage, along with options for either a 165Hz QHD or 480Hz FHD panel. Under the hood, there are tweaks like Alienware's Element 31 thermal interface material on both the CPU and GPU and expanded vapor chambers for better cooling on the CPU and GPU. Alienware says along with the seven heat pipes, this boosts thermal captivity by 35%, with the quad fans and ultra-thin fan blades increasing airflow by 25%.

The Alienware M16 is for those who want a lot of those same features but in a more compact. It's a cheaper device. The Alienware M18 is coming soon in Q1 of this year with higher-end configurations starting at $2,899. More configurations will come later with an entry-level model starting at $2,099. As for the Alienware M16, it will be coming in Q1 of this year with high-end configurations starting at $2,599, and an entry-level model will come later this year starting at $1,899.

Alienware x16 and x14

Also new are two new X-series laptops. There's the Alienware X16 and Alienware X14. These are for folks who want a laptop for gaming, and other everyday things like productivity.

The Alienware x16 is the first 16-inch Alienware laptop since 2004 and is for those who are stuck between choosing either a 15-inch or 17-inch gaming laptop. It packs in a next-gen Intel H-class and HK (not the newer HX class) and Nvidia performance, as well as a 16:10 aspect ratio screen (240 Hz QHD+, FHD+,3ms response time), and a six-speaker design. Not to forget the new rear stadium lighting on the back hump, and the new RGB touchpad that's 15% larger than the one on the x17 R2. Alienware also gave the system a bit of a design refresh with the Legend 3.0 design with Lunar Silver color, and nano-blasted anodized aluminum finish. Other functional design elements include an elevated perimeter foot and V-rail surface edges.

As for the Alienware x14, it is getting a refresh with a new 16:10 aspect QHD+ ratio panel, capable of a 165Hz refresh rate. It's still the thinnest 14-inch gaming laptop and the thinnest Alienware laptop yet but under the hood, it is getting tweaks cooling similar to the M-series lineup, but with next-gen H-class (not HX) Intel CPUs and Nvidia GPUs.

The Alienware x16 will launch later in Q1 of this year first in high-end configurations starting at $3,099, with additional entry-level configurations later this year starting at $2,149. As for the x14, it will launch with entry-level configurations starting at $1,799 in Q1 of this year.

Dell G15 and G16

Completing the lineups are the Dell G15 and G16 gaming laptops. These are more affordable systems and will pack in new designs. Dell opted this year for newer colorways on the G-series that is more retro. The G15 comes in either Dark Shadow Gray, Quantum White with Seep Space Blue, or Pop Purple with Neo Mint. Features onboard include the 15.6-inch FHD display (either 120Hz or 165Hz), a four-zone RGB backlit keyboard, the latest Intel CPUs, and next-gen Nvidia graphics.

The G16 comes in either Metallic Nightshade with a Black thermal shelf or Quantum White with a Metallic Nightshade thermal shelf. It has a better QHD+ display with 165Hz or 240 Hz refresh rates, and a one-zone RGB backlit keyboard with an optional Cherry MX keyboard option. Note that the RAM and SSD are user upgradable across both the G15 and G16. For the first time, these G-series laptops also use the more premium Alienware-inspired Vapor Chamber Cooling and Element 31 thermal interface, too.

The Dell G15 will be coming soon in Q1 of this year, and starts at $849, an AMD option is coming in Q2 and pricing will be announced later. As for the Dell G16, it will launch with entry-level configurations in Q1 of this year for $1,499. An AMD option is coming in Q2 and pricing will be announced closer to the release.

Alienware also announced the Alienware 500Hz gaming monitor, which sports FHD resolution and a 500Hz refresh rate, and cool things like a retractable headset hanger, and a hexagonal base for your keyboard and mouse storage. There's even the Aurora R15, which comes in an AMD Ryzen 7000 series option. The monitor pricing has not been announced, and the Aurora R15 with AMD will be coming later this year.