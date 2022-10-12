The Alienware m15 with a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is nearly $400 off at Amazon

There’s no shortage of good deals available during Amazon’s Prime Early Access sales event, and Dell’s Alienware brand is joining in on the fun. Whether it’s gaming laptops or desktops, there are some pretty interesting deals available, and one of the highlights is definitely the Alienware m15 R7.

This is the latest model of one of the most popular Alienware models, and it comes packing a lot of power. The processor is a powerful AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX with 8 cores, 16 threads, and boost speeds up to 4.9GHz for fantastic performance in almost every task. That’s backed up by an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, a very powerful GPU that’s going to breeze through most of the games you might want to play on it. You also get 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage, as well as a Quad HD 240Hz display for sharp and smooth gaming. The official list price on Amazon is $2,549.99, and while it’s been discounted before, you can get it for $2,167.49 right now, which is its lowest price yet.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Alienware m15 R7 AMD ($382 off) The Alienware m15 R7 is a powerful gaming laptop with the latest AMD Ryzen processors and Nvidia GPUs, paired with a fast 240Hz Quad HD display. See at Amazon

Of course, even with that discount, that’s still a pricy machine, so if you want something a bit more reasonable, Dell has also discounted the Dell G15. This is still a very capable gaming laptop, featuring an Intel Core i7-12700H processor with 14 cores and 20 threads, plus an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU to handle most modern games without a problem. It also comes with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The display is a 15.6-inch Full HD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, which is great for a more budget-conscious gaming experience.

This model usually costs $1,399.99, but it’s $210 off right now, so you can get it for just $1,189.99.

Dell G15 ($210 off) The Dell G15 is a capable gaming laptop with 12th-gen Intel processors and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, ideal for running all kinds of modern games without breaking the bank. See at Amazon

And if you’re not much of a laptop gamer but you’d rather have a desktop, then you might want to turn your attention to the Alienware Aurora R13, which is also discounted during the Prime Early Access event. This configuration of Alienware’s top-tier gaming desktop comes with an Intel Core i7-12700KF and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics, making for a fantastic gaming experience on all kinds of modern titles. This model comes with an updated cooling design that allows it to be faster and quieter than previous models, too. You also get 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD plus a 1TB HDD for extra storage. Usually, all of this would cost you $2,399, but you can save $360 right now and get it for $2,039.99.

Alienware Aurora R13 ($360 off) The Alienware Aurora R13 is a powerful desktop PC with 12th-gen Intel processors and Nvidia RTX graphics, but it also gives you room to upgrade later on. See at Amazon

If you’d rather look at some AMD models, there are a couple of options, though you’re missing out on some upgradeability. These models have AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors, so they’re not compatible with the new Ryzen 7000 models coming out this year. Still, they should serve you well for a few more years.

Alienware also has discounts on some peripherals, including a couple of entry-level gaming monitors, which you can check out below:

If you’re looking for other gaming deals aside from Alienware, we’ve rounded up a few PCs from other brands on sale during Prime Early Access, including Lenovo and HP. Again, all of these are running today only, so you may want to act fast.