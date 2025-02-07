Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse $100 $150 Save $50 Dell's Alienware Pro Wireless Mouse is an ultra-light option for gaming. It sports a 4,000 Hz polling rate when used wirelessly via the included 2.4GHz receiver. When used with a cable, the polling rate can reach 8,000 Hz. It weighs under 60 grams, which means you'll hardly notice it's there while you're gaming. $100 at Amazon

If you've been shopping around, there's a pretty good chance that you've noticed that there's an abundance of gaming mice to choose from. It can be overwhelming for someone that's looking to purchase their first real gaming mouse, but it can be easy if you know what to look for.

Of course, if that's all too much, you can't go wrong with some of the best gaming mice available, or you can always choose one that we've tested and scored highly. That's where this Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse comes in, as it score a 9 out of 10, and is now $50 below its original retail price. This is the best price we've seen for this mouse so get it while you can.

What's great about the Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse?