There are a few important factors to consider when looking for a new gaming mouse, such as polling rate, DPI, and weight. There are some mice that prioritize one of these factors over the rest, and that's how you get niche categories like light mice or large mice. Dell's new Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse doesn't outright win in every category, but it strikes an excellent sweet spot between them.

The mouse weighs around 60 grams, so it's firmly in the light category, but isn't the absolute lightest on the block. It has a polling rate of 4,000 Hz wireless, which is up there with the best you'll get over a 2.4 GHz connection. It doesn't have the highest DPI, maximum acceleration, or tracking speed. However, the Alienware Pro Wireless Mouse is near the top of all of those categories, even if it isn't the sole victor. That means, at $150, the Alienware Pro Wireless Mouse is one of the best you can buy in 2024, and it's handily the best one I've ever used.

About this review: Dell sent us an Alienware Pro Wireless Mouse for review. The company had no input on this article, and did not see its contents before publishing.

Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse Ultra-light gaming mouse It's the lightest mouse I've ever used — by a lot 9 / 10 Dell's Alienware Pro Wireless Mouse is an ultra-light option for gaming. It sports a 4,000 Hz polling rate when used wirelessly via the included 2.4GHz receiver. When used with a cable, the polling rate can reach 8,000 Hz. It weighs under 60 grams, which means you'll hardly notice it's there while you're gaming. Pros It's the lightest mouse I've ever used, weighing under 60g

Supports 4,000 Hz polling rate wirelessly or all 8,000 Hz wired

Moving the mouse is smooth and the buttons are tactile Cons DPI and maximum acceleration aren't the best

It's expensive, so it's really for advanced gamers and pros

Battery life can vary based on polling rate mode $150 at Dell

Pricing and availability

Dell's new Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse retails for $150 and can be purchased on the company's online store. It comes in two colorways, which are Dark Side of the Moon (black) and Lunar Light (white). I tried the Lunar Light version, and it looked great with the silver Alienware logo. The Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse includes a 2.4 GHz wireless receiver and a USB-C cable that can be used as a wired connection.

Specs

Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse Weight 60g Switches Optical RGB Lighting No Programmable Buttons 6 Connectivity 2.4GHz receiver, wired over USB-C Wireless Yes Battery Life Up to 120 hours (1,000 Hz wireless polling) OR up to 32 hours (4,000 Hz wireless polling) Compatibility Windows 10 and up DPI 26,000 IPS 650 Polling Rate Up to 4,000 Hz wireless, up to 8,000 Hz wired Acceleration 50G Dimensions 2.5 x 4.9 x 1.6 in. Sensor Optical Color Options Dark side of the moon (black) or Lunar light (white)

What I like

It's the lightest mouse I've ever used — by a lot

Close

Let's start with the design of the Alienware Pro Wireless Mouse, which might differ from a lot of other mainstream gaming mice. While most of the gaming market is oversaturated with RGB-everything and flashy designs, the professional and high-end markets are not. The Alienware Pro Wireless Mouse will have either an all-white or all-black look, depending on the colorway you pick, except for the Alienware logo. The only LED you'll find here is an indicator light that can identify the battery life and other mouse settings, and it isn't overly visible while the mouse is in use.

The Alienware Pro Wireless Mouse is lighter than anything I've tried, and you can't feel any resistance when moving it across your mousepad.

However, the Alienware Pro Wireless Mouse's calling card is its weight — or lack thereof. I've tested quite a few mice, from heavyweights like the Logitech MX Master 3, to lighter ones such as the Lofree Touch PBT. The Alienware Pro Wireless Mouse is lighter than anything I've tried, and you can't feel any resistance when moving it across your mousepad. There's barely any weight to it when you pick it up, to the point where it feels impossibly light.

Related 4 reasons why the four-year-old Logitech MX Master 3 is still the king of mice Logitech hasn't given us the MX Master 4 yet, but I haven't noticed. The MX Master 3 is still the best mouse you can get.

Weighing in at around 60 grams, it isn't the lightest mouse ever, but it's one of the lightest normal mice out there. That is, the ones without strange holes or honeycomb designs intended to shed weight. In fact, it's slightly lighter than the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro, another normal mouse that weighs 63 grams. You'll see comparisons to the DeathAdder V3 Pro throughout this review, because it holds the title of best wireless gaming mouse, at least for now. In a few ways, the new Alienware Pro Wireless Mouse is a better choice than the DeathAdder V3 Pro at the $150 price point.

The specs are top-notch, and they're even better wired

When it comes to gaming mice, every brand is chasing the new top specification, but not all of them will equally affect gaming performance. That's why I say that the Alienware Pro Wireless Mouse balances a lot of these specs well, and Dell tells me that it worked with professional e-sports players to find out which ones matter more than others.

Out of the box, the Alienware Pro Wireless Mouse will perform better than just about any lightweight mouse you throw against it.

Starting with polling rate, the Alienware Pro Wireless Mouse supports 4,000 Hz wirelessly through the USB receiver and 8,000 Hz over a wired cable. This beats out the DeathAdder V3 Pro and its included 1,000 Hz receiver, but the DeathAdder V3 Pro can reach 4,000 Hz for $30 extra with the HyperPolling dongle. Out of the box, the Alienware Pro Wireless Mouse will perform better than just about any lightweight mouse you throw against it.

The optical sensor in the Alienware Pro Wireless Mouse supports up to a 26,000 DPI setting, which is less than the DeathAdder V3 Pro. The Alienware Pro Wireless Mouse also has a maximum acceleration of 50G and can recognize 650 inches-per-second, and the DeathAdder V3 Pro wins again here with support for 70G and 750 IPS, respectively. However, I'm not sure that these slight advantages will matter much in actual gaming performance, especially since Razer's mouse will be limited by a lesser polling rate out of the box.

Related Alienware Pro Wireless Keyboard review: Checking almost all the boxes for high-level gamers Alienware worked with professional gamers to design this keyboard, and it shows. There are still a few areas to improve, though.

I used the Alienware Pro Wireless Mouse with the Alienware Pro Wireless Keyboard, and was stunned by how the two worked together to improve my gaming performance. Focusing on the mouse for this review, it was both easy to move around the mousepad and precise.

In first-person shooters, Alienware Pro Wireless Mouse made it easy to glide around my desktop surface and pan around my field of view quickly.

The two primary buttons on the mouse use optical switches that are tactile and responsive. In first-person shooters, Alienware Pro Wireless Mouse made it easy to glide around my desktop surface and pan around my field of view quickly. When it was time to fire away, those optical switches in the mouse buttons made clicking them rapidly a breeze.

What I don't like

The mouse isn't the absolute best in all areas

As I mentioned above, people looking for one specific mouse trait to be excellent might be underwhelmed by the Alienware Pro Wireless Mouse. It isn't the lightest mouse, because there are some that are almost 40 grams. People who want the highest DPI can find better optical sensors elsewhere, such as in the DeathAdder V3 Pro. So, the person that will love the Alienware Pro Wireless Mouse is someone who wants a balanced, high-end gaming mouse.

Should you buy the Alienware Pro Wireless Mouse?

You should buy the Alienware Pro Wireless Mouse if:

You want a light, wireless mouse for gaming

You want a high polling rate in both wired and wireless modes

You don't need the highest DPI for your optical sensor

You should NOT buy the Alienware Pro Wireless Mouse if:

You value things like DPI, IPS, and maximum acceleration over polling rate

You'd rather pay more for the DeathAdder V3 Pro with the HyperPolling Dongle

You're on a tight or medium-sized budget

If you're looking for the absolute best wireless gaming mouse, the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro with the HyperPolling Dongle is still your best bet at around $180. However, in the $150 price range, the Alienware Pro Wireless Mouse is the best wireless light gaming mouse you'll find. For people who want a nice spread of features — like weight, polling rate, and DPI — the Alienware Pro Wireless Mouse does an excellent job at covering those bases, even if it isn't the best at any one of them.