If you want to get in on some high-end PC gaming action, then Alienware's gaming PCs are some easy-to-use machines for that purpose. They tend to be a little costlier than just building your own PC, but it also avoids any issues with supply shortages that you can run into. What's more, gaming PCs often have unique case designs and save you the hassle of fiddling with your own build if that's an issue for you. This Black Friday, you can get 20% off of the Alienware Aurora R13 and the Alienware Aurora R14.

Alienware Aurora R13 $1919 $2399 Save $480 The Alienware Aurora R13 is a high-end gaming desktop from Alienware, and it comes with up to an i7-12700KF, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and an RTX 3070 Ti. $1919 at Amazon

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Dell Alienware Aurora R14 $2239 $2799 Save $560 The Alienware Aurora R14 is another high-end gaming desktop from Alienware with some pretty beefed-up specs to boot, too. This one comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 CPU, 32GB of RAM, and an RTX 3080. $2239 at Amazon

As for which of these PCs to get, it depends on what you plan on doing with it. You can't go wrong with either of them, but the R14's 3080 will handle more or less anything that you throw at it. I use one in my personal gaming PC, and games such as Spider-Man: Remastered work wonderfully in 1440p with raytracing enabled.

If you're looking to pick one up, then be sure to act quickly. These computers will no longer be on sale come the 28th of November, and it's possible that they may even run out of stock before then. They're an easy way to get involved in PC gaming, and with a 20% price cut, it brings them down a lot closer to what you'd be paying if you were to try and build one yourself to save money.