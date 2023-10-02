Dell Alienware Aurora R15 Gaming PC $2850 $3800 Save $950 An impressive gaming PC that's packed with top-end parts like Intel's i9 processor, 32GB RAM, and Nvidia's GeForce 4090 graphics card. $2850 at Dell

This is hands down one of the best gaming PCs you can buy. The Alienware Aurora R15 offers a unique style and packs plenty of power thanks to its Intel i9 processor that's paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. Right now, you can snag this powerful gaming PC for $950 off and while the price isn't cheap, it's certainly more affordable now than at its retail price of $3800.

What's great about the Alienware Aurora R15?

As stated before, this is a powerful PC that offers a unique style and comes with plenty of power. This model comes with Intel's 13th Gen Core i9 13900KF processor with an impressive configuration that includes 24-Core, 68MB Cache, and a max speed that can reach 5.8GHz. The PC also comes with 32GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of internal M.2 SSD storage, along with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card.

When it comes to thermals, you're going to get the most advanced system available with Alienware's Cryo-tech Edition CPU Liquid Cooling setup that also includes two fans pulling air in and three fans pushing air out. Of course, inside the case, you get plenty of extra space for expansions later on down the line, and there's also lots of RGB to keep things looking good.

This gaming PC is a real winner, offering lots of power. Best of all, you get comfort knowing that Alienware has been in business for close to 30 years and provides excellent customer support for its products. This is one of our favorite gaming PCs right now, and you won't find a better deal on this model. So be sure to pick one up while you can, because this deal won't last long.