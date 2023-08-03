Key Takeaways The new Alienware Aurora R16 desktop offers significant improvements in performance and aesthetics, making it a great purchase at its starting price of $1,750.

Compared to its predecessor, the R15, the Aurora R16 runs 20% quieter, with CPU and GPU temperatures 10% and 6% lower, respectively.

The redesigned chassis features the new Legend 3 design language, including oval lighting, hexagonal side vents, larger intake and top vents, and improved internal cable management for better cooling.

Alienware has launched the new Aurora R16 desktop. This gaming desktop has been redesigned from the ground up, to be quieter, run more efficiently, and look more beautiful, too. It is now available for purchase on Dell.com starting at $1,750.

There are several things that Alienware has accomplished with the new Aurora R16 which should make it a great purchase for this price. When it comes to airflow, compared to the R15 that came before it, the new Aurora R16 can now run up to 20% quieter, while at the same time, run with CPU temperatures and GPU temperatures that are 10% and 6% lower than before. And when it comes to space? It's now 40% down in volume over the R15, though the internal size is still 25.2L. Of course, we can't forget the new Legend 3 design language either. It features the oval lighting loop on the left side of the chassis, tracing the side of the chassis to highlight the hexagonal side vents. There's also a larger intake vent, larger top vents, and tweaks to the internal cable management for better cooling.

Under the hood, the new Aurora R16 sports up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs, and 12th-generation and 13th-generation CPUs, all the way up to an Intel Core i9- 13900F. As for RAM, you can choose as much as 64GB of Dual Channel DDR5 RAM, and single storage options range all the way up to 4TB. For customization later on, you can pick up a 1000W PSU, either air-cooled or liquid-cooled.

The Alienware Aurora R16 is also the first desktop to come with the new Alienware Command Center. This has access to things like game profiles, lighting, macros, and audio settings. You can see the Alienware Aurora R16 in action at 11 AM ET today on Twitch and have the Alienware crew answer all your burning questions about the desktop.