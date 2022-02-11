The Alienware x14 ultra-thin gaming laptop is now available to buy

The Alienware x14 is now available to buy on Dell’s website, the company announced today. Touted as the world’s thinnest 14-inch gaming laptop, the Alienware x14 promises a great gaming experience while still being reasonably portable. It’s just 14.5mm thin, which is incredibly impressive considering the specs packed into the laptop. It also starts at under 4lbs of weight.

As for what’s inside, the Alienware x14 is powered by Intel’s 12th-generation Core processors up to a Core i7-12900H, so it’s a full 45W laptop processor with 14 cores and 20 threads. That’s no joke, and you can also configure it with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. That’s not the cream of the crop, but if you want a solid balance of portability and performance, this is the sweet spot. Configurations with an RTX 3060 also use Alienware’s exclusive Element 31 cooling interface, which is part of how it manages to be so thin. Another part of that is a unique hinge design that allows the laptop’s lid to open with a smaller Z-height.

You can also configure the Alienware x14 with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM clocked at 5200MHz, and a 2TB SSD for storage round out the high-end specs in this machine. The display is a 14-inch Full HD panel with a 144hz refresh rate, which is the only configuration you can get.

The laptop also includes a wide range of connectivity: Two Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports, one standard USB Type-C port, one USB Type-A, HDMI 2.1, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader. Again, very impressive for its size. It even includes a webcam with Windows Hello support, though the camera only supports 720p resolution.

The Alienware x14 starts at $1,649 and it’s available to order today. Alienware is also launching the Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Mouse (AW720M), which is available for $149.99. Additionally, pricing for the Alienware 32 Curved QD-OLED gaming monitor (AW3423DW) was announced, and it will cost $1,299.99. Availability is planned for early spring. These products were originally announced at CES without a concrete release date.