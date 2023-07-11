Alienware x16 $2770 $3300 Save $530 The Alienware x16 is a powerful gaming laptop with a large 16-inch display, a 13th-generation Intel processor, and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4080 GPU. And now, it's 16% off during Prime Day. $2770 at Amazon

Alienware makes some fantastic gaming laptops, and for Prime Day, the company has discounted its x16 gaming laptop, knocking 16% off the retail price. While that might not sound like a lot, it's actually quite a bit considering the laptop's original price sits north of $3,200. So if you've been interested in this laptop and want to pick it up for $530 less, now's the perfect time.

What's great about Alienware's x16 gaming laptop?

Alienware's x16 gaming laptop is a phenomenal unit, combining power, a sleek design, and a thickness that comes in at just 18.57mm thick. Of course, at its core, it packs a powerful Intel Core i9-13900HK processor, 32GB LPDDR5 RAM, a 1TB M.2 SSD, and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4080 with 12GB GDDR6 RAM.

If all of that wasn't impressive enough, the laptop also has a beautiful display, with a 16-inch QHD+ screen with a refresh rate that tops out at 240Hz. In addition, it also has a response time sitting at 3ms, 100% DCI-P3, and support for Nvidia's G-Sync to minimize graphical tearing. And you can't forget about the RGB illumination, with the outer rim alone utilizing 100 micro-LEDs for smooth color-changing effects.

As far as ports go, there's plenty here with a 3.5 headset / microphone jack, Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, HDMI, USB-A ports, and a mini Display Port. So if you're looking for a laptop that can handle anything you can throw at it, Alienware's x16 gaming laptop is going to be it. Best of all, it's $530 cheaper than retail during Prime Day, so it's definitely worth picking up.