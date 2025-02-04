Alienware x16 R2 $1700 $2100 Save $400 A fantastic gaming laptop with lots of power. You can now score $400 off for a limited time. $1700 at Best Buy

There are a lot of great gaming laptops out on the market right now, but if you want one of our favorites for a great price, this deal is going to be for you. We scored Alienware's x16 R2 gaming laptop a 9 out of 10, praising its raw power, 240Hz screen, and fantastic graphics prowess.

2:09 Related Alienware x16 R2 review: This gaming laptop is more powerful than ever — most of the time This gaming laptop is still full of RGB and great aesthetics, but now includes Intel Core Ultra and other upgrades inside.

And while this laptop has everything that you'd need, it doesn't come cheap, with a usual price that sits at $2,100. That said, we are now seeing a fantastic discount from Best Buy that knocks $400 off for a limited time. This is one of the best prices we've seen for this laptop, which makes it a fantastic time to buy.

What's great about the Alienware x16 R2 deal?