Dell's lineup of Alienware gaming laptops has been refreshed for 2024, and the changes include full design overhauls and minor spec bumps, depending on the model. The company felt the Alienware m16 R2 was in need of a new design, but decided the m18 R2 only warranted a new chip. For the brand's top-of-the-line 16-inch laptop, the Alienware x16 R2, Dell went with the latter. This year's Alienware x16 R2 revision looks identical to the original x16 from the outside, featuring sharp aesthetics and a white and silver look. On the inside, there a few component upgrades, like a new Intel Core Ultra processor and a supposed Wi-Fi 7 upgrade coming soon.

Of the great gaming laptops I've tested this year, I think the Alienware x16 R2 has the most attractive design. We're used to seeing gaming laptops with boxy, dark-colored housings, so the light colors and curvy chassis on the x16 R2 are a nice change of pace. As far as performance is concerned, the x16 R2 is one of the most powerful 16-inch laptops out there thanks to the Intel Core Ultra 9 and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 configurations. It isn't all perfect, though — the lack of easily-accessible ports on the front or sides of the laptop is a big downside to going with the x16 R2. In fact, there isn't even an Ethernet jack at all. If you can get past those compromises, the Alienware x16 R2 is a great option.

About this review: Dell loaned us an Alienware x16 R2 for the purposes of this review. The company had no input in this article, and did not see its contents before publishing.

Alienware x16 R2 Stylish gaming laptop For those who want killer RGB and killer performance 9 / 10 Alienware's x16 R2 looks like the original x16 on the outside, but packs a few major upgrades on the inside. For starters, this laptop now includes Intel Core Ultra processors, which compliment the Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series graphics cards. There are more subtle upgrades, too — like Wi-Fi 7 support and a 240Hz display for the base model. On top of that, the Alienware x16 R2 still has a stunning design and a whole lot of RGB lighting. Pros Now features Intel Core Ultra 7 155H or Core Ultra 9 185H processors

Maximum storage is now 8TB, configured in RAID 0

Base model includes 240Hz for the first time, up from 165Hz

Cherry MX keyboard option brings mechanical switches to your laptop Cons All gaming laptops should have an Ethernet jack (this one doesn't)

No ports on the left or right side of the laptop

It isn't the most portable 16-inch laptop from Alienware anymore

Wi-Fi 7 won't be available until after a software update set for later this year $2100 at Dell

Pricing and availability

The Alienware x16 R2 was announced at CES 2024, and it's available now from Dell's website. The base-model configuration retails for $2,100 and includes an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, as well as an Nvidia RTX 4060 graphics card. At the high end, the x16 R2 can be configured with Intel Core Ultra 9 and Nvidia RTX 4090 graphics. Our review unit is equipped with a Core Ultra 9 and an RTX 4080 graphics card, and this configuration sells for $3,200. Keeping with the x16 R2 theme, this gaming laptop is only available in the "Lunar Silver" colorway.

Specs

Alienware x16 R2 CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU Display (Size, Resolution) 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5X 7467MT/s Storage Up to 8TB Battery 90Wh Ports 1x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 2x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 2, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x mini-DisplayPort, 3.5mm headphone jack, 1x SD card reader Operating System Windows 11 Home Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions 14.36x11.41x0.73 inches (364.81x289.98x18.57mm) Weight Starts at 6 lb (2.72 kg) Speakers Six speaker setup (2x 2W tweeters, 4x 3W woofers) Colors Lunar Silver Price Starting at $2,100

Design and ports

It's a breathtaking design, but it isn't the most portable Alienware gaming laptop anymore

Close

The design of the Alienware x16 R2 isn't new for 2024, but it doesn't have to be. The original Alienware x16 had a striking design that we loved, and it still holds up today. It's thin, measuring under an inch thick. Aside from the exact measurements, the sharp curves along the front and side edges of the laptop make it appear a lot thinner than it actually is. The x16 R2's white and silver colorway also add to this effect, and are a welcome alternative to a gaming laptop market full of identical dark-colored laptops. The Alienware x16 can't overcome weight limitations, and the heaviest configuration weighs six pounds. Still, I carried it in a laptop bag and the heft was manageable, although I absolutely noticed the extra weight.

When we first reviewed the original Alienware x16, it was one of Alienware's more compact and sleek laptops. It's still very sleek, but it isn't the most compact 16-inch laptop from Alienware now that the m16 R2 has been redesigned. Dell removed the thermal shelf from the m16 R2 to make it smaller, while the x16 R2 still has it. This makes a tangible difference in the two gaming laptops' portability, as you can see in the comparisons below:

Close

Of course, the x16 R2's thermal shelf and increased thermal threshold mean that it can house a faster processor and graphics card. People who want the best performance should still go with the x16 R2, but the m16 R2 is now the top Alienware pick for compactness.

The original Alienware x16 had a striking design that we loved, and it still holds up today.

To make the sloping sides of the Alienware x16 R2 possible, there aren't ports anywhere but the back of the laptop. This is actually really annoying in practice, because something as simple as plugging in headphones or a USB cable requires turning around the laptop. There also isn't an Ethernet jack on the x16 R2, and I'd consider this to be essential on a gaming laptop at this price point. Since Dell already includes collapsible Ethernet jacks on its other laptops, I see no good reason why one isn't included here. If you can get past those very real compromises, port selection is solid. There's a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB-C port, USB-A ports, an HDMI port, a mini DisplayPort, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader.

Keyboard and touchpad

Cherry MX laptop switches are still a game-changer

Close

The white and silver exterior gives way to an all-black interior, and it creates an eye-catching look. The keyboard and touchpad on the Alienware x16 offer a solid mix of form and function, with plenty of RGB. Though it isn't new to the x16 R2 this year, the laptop has the first RGB touchpad I've ever tried. It's certainly not necessary, but it makes your gaming laptop stand out. The touchpad is of decent size for a gaming laptop, and requires just the right amount of force to click.

The keyboard on the x16 R2 is one of those things, and it's the biggest reason I'd recommend getting an Alienware gaming laptop.

At a time when there are other laptops with the same internal components as the Alienware x16 R2, the little things matter now more than ever. The keyboard on the x16 R2 is one of those things, and it's the biggest reason I'd recommend getting an Alienware gaming laptop. My review unit had the optional Cherry MX mechanical keyboard, and it's a must-have upgrade for the x16 R2. The keys are tactile and clicky, have plenty of travel, and feel the exact same no matter where you press them. After you try a mechanical keyboard on a laptop, you won't want to go back.

Display

The base model now includes a 240Hz refresh rate panel

There aren't any new display options for the Alienware x16 R2 compared to its predecessor, but the base display configuration is improved. You now get a display panel capable of 240Hz with any x16 R2 configuration, which is great news for prospective buyers. This is going to be the sweet spot for most gamers, as anything above 240Hz likely won't be perceptible to users. The screen felt snappy and quick during gameplay, which is all that matters. The panel has a resolution of 2560 x 1600 and a 3ms response time, too.

Color accuracy is excellent on this machine as well, with Alienware claiming full coverage of the DCI-P3 gamut. Our testing confirmed 99% coverage of DCI-P3, which is well within the margin of error of our testing hardware. As such, it's safe to say the Alienware x16 R2 display covers 100% of both sRGB and DCI-P3. There is a bit of a dropoff with NTSC and AdobeRGB color spaces, with the display covering 86% and 88%, respectively. However, those are still very respectable numbers, and the Alienware x16 R2 can keep up with the most color-accurate gaming laptops out there.

The display is more than bright enough, especially during indoor use. My unit had a peak brightness of 367 nits, according to our tests, but it actually felt brighter than that in daily use.

Overall, the display on the Alienware x16 R2 gives you all that you'll need in terms of color, resolution, brightness, and refresh rate. Anything more demanding would be too much for the laptop's components to handle, negating the effect. Most games run at the highest settings at frame rates well under 240Hz, so that assuredly won't be an issue.

Performance

Intel Core Ultra is a blessing and a curse