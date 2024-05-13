Alienware x16 R2 Worthwhile upgrades The Alienware x16 R2 isn't a complete redesign but offers some nice spec bumps over its 2023 predecessor. The new Intel Core Ultra CPUs are more energy-efficient and support faster RAM. On top of that, the base configuration features a better GPU (the RTX 4060 instead of the RTX 4050), and the laptop now comes standard with a QHD+ 240Hz display, which was a premium upgrade on the x16 R1. Pros Superior CPU architecture QHD+ 240Hz display is now standard Faster RAM Cons Screen brightness still capped at 300 nits Base configuration is pricier $2100 at Dell

Alienware x16 Get the newer model The Alienware X16 R1 was one of our favorite gaming laptops of 2023, and it's still a fine machine in 2024. However, the stock is getting limited, and with the x16 R2 now readily available, there aren't many compelling reasons to go for this model instead of the newer second-gen release. One advantage is that it's cheaper in its base configuration–assuming you can still find it. Pros Base configuration is cheaper (if you can find it) Slim frame 480Hz display option Cons Limited availability Slower RAM $3100 at Best Buy



Dell unveiled its 2024 laptop lineup at CES in January. Among its new offerings is the Alienware x16 R2, a second-gen refresh of one of the best gaming laptops of 2023. It's not a redesign and only features some spec bumps under the hood, but are the upgrades worthwhile? Let's look closer at the Alienware x16 R2 and x16 R1 and see whether or not the new model deserves your cash.

Price, specs, & availability

The Alienware x16 R1 launched in 2023, and Dell revealed the x16 R2 earlier this year at CES 2024. Both are currently available for purchase, although stock for the first-gen Alienware x16 is drying up. You can currently order the x16 R2 through Dell, whereas the x16 R1 is still available in select configurations at third-party retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy.

If you're familiar with Alienware laptops, we don't have to tell you these machines aren't cheap. The first-gen Alienware x16 R1 launched with a starting price of $1,800 for the GeForce RTX 4050 model. The x16 R2 starts at $2,100, with an RTX 4060 in the base configuration. Both generations offer several upgrade options. However, given current availability, ordering an Alienware x16 R2 directly from Dell is your best bet if you want a custom machine tailored to your hardware preferences.

Alienware x16 R2 CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU Display (Size, Resolution) 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5X 7467MT/s Storage Up to 8TB Battery 90Wh Ports 1x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 2x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 2, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x mini-DisplayPort, 3.5mm headphone jack, 1x SD card reader Operating System Windows 11 Home Dimensions 14.36x11.41x0.73 inches (364.81x289.98x18.57mm) Weight 6 lb (2.72 kg) Speakers Six speaker setup (2x 2W tweeters, 4x 3W woofers) Colors Lunar Silver Price Starting at $2,100 Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Display type IPS, 100% DCI-P3, 240Hz, 3ms, Nvidia G-SYNC

Alienware x16 CPU Up to Intel Core i9-13900HK, 14 cores, 20 threads GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU Display (Size, Resolution) 16-inch, FHD+ 1920x1200, 480Hz / QHD+ 2560x1600 RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5 6000 MHz Storage Up to 4TB M.2 NVMe SSD Battery 6 cell, 90Wh Ports 1x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 2x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 2, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x mini-DisplayPort, 3.5mm headphone jack, 1x SD card reader Operating System Windows 11 Home Dimensions 14.36x11.41x0.73 inches (364.81x289.98x18.57mm) Weight 2.72 kg (6 pounds) Speakers Six speaker setup (2x 2W tweeters, 4x 3W woofers) Colors Lunar Silver Price Starting at $1,800 Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6E Display type IPS, Non-Touch, up to 100% DCI-P3, 240Hz, 3ms, NVIDIA G-SYNC

Related Alienware x16 review: Powerful performance in a striking design The Alienware x16 is powerful enough to run all your games, with plenty of RGB to show them off.

Design

Like looking in a mirror

Unlike the Alienware m16 R2, which sports a totally new redesign, the x16 R2 looks identical to its previous iteration. Side-by-side, you can't tell the Alienware x16 R1 and x16 R2 apart. Even the port array on the rear panel is the same, with each laptop offering two USB-C connections (one of which supports Thunderbolt 4), two USB-A ports, an SD card reader, an HDMI 2.1 hookup, and a mini-DisplayPort connection.

The Alienware x16 is not a lightweight machine — these are 16-inch gaming laptops, after all — but the R1 and R2 are impressively slim. They weigh exactly six pounds, so they're fairly heavy. However, they measure just 0.73 inch thick when closed. That's impressive for gaming laptops, which typically fall on the thicker side. Both also offer nice-sized keyboards with customizable per-key RGB backlighting and touchpads with optional RGB lighting.

Winner: Tie

Display

The upgrade option is now standard

The Alienware x16 R1 is available with one of three different displays: a 1920 x 1200 480Hz FHD+ panel and two QHD+ 2560 x 1600 QHD+ panels, one with a 165Hz refresh rate and the other with 240Hz. All have 100% color gamut coverage and 300 nits of peak brightness. For the Alienware x16 R2, Dell made the 16-inch, QHD+ 2560 x 1600 240Hz the only available option. Although you're limited to this panel, it's the best choice.

However, brightness is still capped at 300 nits, which is not great. It's fine for use indoors (where you'll be doing most, if not all, of your gaming), but it's a problem if you ever intend to use your laptop outdoors. Admittedly, this isn't a deal-breaker for a gaming laptop. But considering the x16 R2 retails for north of $2,000 and considerably more if you start upgrading components, we'd prefer a brighter screen. An OLED option would have been nice, too. Nevertheless, the Alienware x16 R2 coming standard with a QHD+ 240Hz panel is a welcome upgrade over the 2023 model.

Winner: Alienware x16 R2

Performance

CPU and RAM both got an upgrade

The Alienware x16 R2 and x16 R1 feature similar GPU configurations, which isn't surprising considering these laptops are only one year apart. Graphics cards generally don't follow the same annual release schedule as processors. The first-gen Alienware x16 has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 in its base configuration and offers the RTX 4060, 4070, 4080, and 4090 as upgrade options. The x16 R2 comes standard with the GeForce RTX 4060, so the RTX 4050 is no longer an option. Besides that, the second-gen model offers the same upgrades as the first-gen, up to the RTX 4090.

Under the hood, the two laptops differ most in processor and memory setups. The Alienware x16 R1 runs on 13th-gen Intel Core processors (up to the Core i9-13900HK). Dell equipped the x16 R2 with the newer Intel Core Ultra chips, and you can configure it with either the Core Ultra 7 155H or the Core Ultra 9 185H. However, this isn't a massive upgrade in terms of raw performance. The Core Ultra chips are good but are designed largely around productivity, generative AI functions, and laptops without discrete graphics.

Related Intel’s 2024 laptop processors explained Intel’s new naming scheme can be confusing at glance

The Core Ultra CPUs win against 13th-gen Core processors because of their architecture (7nm vs. 10nm), increased energy efficiency, and superior RAM support. As a result, the Alienware x16 R2 features faster RAM to take advantage of this, with its LPDDR5X memory clocking in at 7467MT/s. In contrast, depending on configuration, the Alienware x16 R1 LPDDR5 clocks between 5200 and 6400 MHz. It's not a great leap forward, but the Alienware x16 R2 is the better performer overall.

Winner: Alienware x16 R2

Battery life

Don't expect any miracles

The Alienware x16 R1 packs a 90 watt-hour internal battery, and Dell didn't change that with the second-gen release. In our hands-on time with the 2023 model, the average battery life was around two and four hours, depending on use. That's not much and isn't going to compete with the best ultrabooks or other laptops, but it's pretty much par for the course with gaming machines. You'll want to be plugged in when you're playing video games. And even when you're not, it's a good idea to keep the included 240W power adapter handy. Neither the Alienware x16 R1 nor x16 R2 will last long when you're away from an outlet.

Winner: Tie

Is the Alienware x16 R2 worth the upgrade?

If you're buying one of these laptops in 2024, then the improvements that the Alienware x16 R2 brings to the table make it a worthwhile upgrade over the x16 R1, in our opinion. It comes standard with a better display, boasts a notable CPU upgrade, offers much faster RAM, and doesn't cut corners from the previous model. Stock for the Alienware x16 R1 is also getting scarce, so you're unlikely to find a configuration you like at a price that makes it worth searching for.