In the competitive landscape of gaming laptops, few names stand as tall as Razer and Alienware. These industry giants recently released two new models, the Alienware x16 R2 and Razer Blade 16 2024, and both are excellent options for any gamer looking for a premium mobile battle station. However, there are some notable differences between the two, so let's do a deep dive and see how these beefy gaming laptops compare.

Price, specs, & availability

The Alienware x16 R2 and Razer Blade 16 2024 are new refreshes for this year. Both were revealed at CES 2024 and are available for purchase through their official brand websites. The Razer Blade 16 is also for sale at third-party retailers such as Amazon, and we expect the Alienware x16 R2 to follow suit soon.

Brace yourself for sticker shock. These laptops are not cheap, although you probably already know that. That said, the Alienware x16 R2 is cheaper in its base configuration, which starts at $2,100. The Razer 16 sticker price starts at an eye-popping $3,000, although it does feature a more powerful GeForce RTX 4070 GPU in its standard configuration.

Razer Blade 16 (2024) CPU Intel Core i9-14900HX GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU Display (Size, Resolution) 16 inches, 2560x1600 (QHD+) or 3840x2400 (UHD+) at and 1920x1200 (FHD+) dual mode RAM Up to 96GB DDR5-5600MHz Storage Up to 8TB Battery 95.2Wh Ports Thunderbolt 4, USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2), three USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), HDMI 2.1, UHS-II SD card reader, 3.5mm audio jack Operating System Windows 11 Home Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions 13.98 x 9.61 x 0.87 inches (355mm x 244mm x 21.99mm) Weight Starts at 5.4 pounds (2.45kg) Speakers Two tweeters, two subs, two Smart Amps, THX Spatial Audio Colors Black, Mercury Price Starting at $3,000 Display type OLED 240Hz, Mini-LED 120Hz and 240Hz, Nvidia G-SYNC

Alienware x16 R2 CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU Display (Size, Resolution) 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5X 7467MT/s Storage Up to 8TB Battery 90Wh Ports 1x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 2x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 2, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x mini-DisplayPort, 3.5mm headphone jack, 1x SD card reader Operating System Windows 11 Home Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions 14.36x11.41x0.73 inches (364.81x289.98x18.57mm) Weight Starts at 6 lb (2.72 kg) Speakers Six speaker setup (2x 2W tweeters, 4x 3W woofers) Colors Lunar Silver Price Starting at $2,100 Display type IPS, 100% DCI-P3, 240Hz, 3ms, Nvidia G-SYNC

Design

Both stick to the script

Yes, the Razer Blade 16 is a gaming laptop.

If you're already somewhat familiar with Alienware or Razer, nothing about the 2024 releases will shock you. Unlike the Alienware m16 R2, which features a total redesign, the Alienware x16 is essentially a "spec bump" over the previous model. It features improved hardware under the hood while retaining the familiar Alienware design.

It's much the same with Razer's offering. The 2024 Blade 16 retains the brand's traditional designs, with a black frame accented with RGB LEDs and the iconic triskelion snake logo. Size-wise, the Rader Blade 16 is more compact than the Alienware x16 R2, although the latter is a bit slimmer at 0.73 inch compared to the Blade's 0.87-inch-thick chassis. With a starting weight of 5.4 pounds, the Razer Blade 16 is also nearly a half-pound lighter, although neither is a featherweight laptop.

The Razer Blade 16 and Alienware x16 R2 sport similar arrays of ports: one Thunderbolt 4 port, one USB-C port, one HDMI 2.1 connection, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an SD card reader. However, the Blade 16 fits three USB-A ports onto its smaller frame, in contrast to the Alienware's two USB-A connections. Both laptops offer Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, so you're good to go for wireless connectivity.

Winner: Razer Blade 16

Display

The future is OLED

Razer Blade 16 (2024)

These are 16-inch laptops, which have effectively replaced 15.6-inch laptops as the new standard for portable gaming machines. That's not because the laptops are bigger but because their displays are 16:10 instead of 16:9. This aspect ratio is a welcome upgrade that gives you more vertical screen real estate to game and work on and feels less cramped.

The Alienware x16 R2 display isn't bad, but it could be better. It features a QHD+ resolution of 2560x1600, a smooth 240Hz refresh rate, and a snappy 3ms peak response time. Those specs are great for modern gaming. What's not so great is the brightness, which tops out at only 300 nits. That's adequate for use indoors, where you'll likely be doing most of your gaming. If you use your laptop outside, it will become a problem. It's also disappointing for a laptop with a starting price of more than two grand.

The Razer Blade 16 offers two display options, both superior to the panel on the Alienware x16 R2. The standard configuration sports a gorgeous 2560x1600 240Hz OLED panel (the first of its kind). You can also upgrade to a 4K mini-LED panel, but this raises the price considerably. For our money, we'll take the OLED.

Winner: Razer Blade 16

Performance

Same GPUs, different CPUs

The Alienware x16 R2 comes standard with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, whereas the Razer Blade 16 2024 packs an RTX 4070 in its base configuration. Both offer the RTX 4080 and 4090 as upgrade options (and the RTX 4070 for the Alienware x16 R2). Nvidia's RTX 40-series mobile GPUs are among the best discrete graphics cards you'll find in today's gaming laptops, so there's nothing to worry about in the performance department here.

The primary difference between these two machines is their processors. The Alienware x16 R2 runs on a 16-core Intel Core Ultra chipset (the Core Ultra 7 155H or Ultra 9 185H), while the Razer Blade 16 has the 24-core Intel Core i9-14900HX processor. Both are powerful enough for work and play, especially with the RTX 40-series laptop GPUs. However, the 14th-gen Core i9 boasts eight more cores than the Core Ultra chips and delivers superior multi-core performance overall.

Related Intel’s 2024 laptop processors explained Intel’s new naming scheme can be confusing at glance

There are some differences in RAM configurations, as well. The Alienware x16 R2 backs up its CPU and GPU with 16GB of snappy 7467MT/s LPDDR5X RAM, but the maximum upgrade is 32GB. By contrast, the Razer Blade 16 has 16GB of 5600MHz DDR5 RAM in its standard setup but is configurable with up to a whopping 96GB of memory. However, most gamers won't need more than 32GB, and the Alienware memory is still faster. But overall, the Razer Blade 16 offers a better hardware setup for gaming thanks to its more impressive CPU.

Winner: Razer Blade 16

Battery life

Temper your expectations

Battery life is rarely great on gaming laptops. The powerful hardware draws a lot of electricity, especially when under the load of demanding software such as newer PC games. Hardware also gets throttled when you're on battery power, so you're unlikely to be gaming unless you're sitting at your desk and plugged into a power source. Still, the Alienware x16 R2 and Razer Blade 16 are laptops and are meant to be portable, so battery life counts for something.

The Razer Blade 16 has a 95.2 watt-hour battery, slightly bigger than the Alienware x16 R2's 90Wh power supply. That won't amount to a noticeable difference, especially when you factor in the Intel Core Ultra chip's energy-efficient architecture. We need more hands-on time with the newer models, but based on what we saw with the 2023 releases, you can reasonably expect between two and four hours of power when you're not plugged into the wall. In other words, keep your AC adapter handy.

Winner: Tie

Which one should you buy?

The Blade 16 is better in almost every way, except for one

Razer Blade 16 (2024)

The Alienware x16 R2 and Razer Blade 16 are excellent gaming laptops, provided you can stomach the steep price tags. However, Razer takes the crown here. It packs a better CPU for gaming, vastly superior OLED display, and superior overall design. It also offers more RAM upgrade options, although, to Alienware's credit, the x16 R2 memory is faster.

A more significant strike against the Razer Blade 16 is that it's considerably more expensive than the Alienware x16 R2. On the other hand, if you're considering these laptops, you're probably not on a tight budget. The Razer Blade 16 is the superior gaming machine, but the Alienware x16 R2 is still very impressive. You're not likely to be disappointed with either one.