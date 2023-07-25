Dell Alienware x17 R2 $1750 $3750 Save $2000 For the ultimate gaming performance, the Alienware x17 has range-topping CPUs, GPUs, and everything else you could ask for in a gaming laptop. $1750 at Dell

If you're looking for top gaming performance on the go, a laptop with a powerful graphics card is going to be a must. With that said, some of the best gaming laptops are relatively expensive, and it can be hard to justify the cost when it comes time to open your wallet. Luckily, we've spotted a pretty good deal from Dell that knocks $2,000 off the price of its Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop. The laptop is available in multiple different configurations, so you'll be able to select the build that's right for you and still save quite a bit.

What's great about the Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop?

This is an absolute beast of a laptop that comes with a 17-inch screen with a maximum refresh rate of 480Hz and a 3ms response time. The laptop is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, up to 64GB DDR5 RAM, and up to 4TB of storage.

When it comes to the graphics card, you're going to get an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 with 16GB GDDR6 memory. Of course, because this is an Alienware product, you're going to get some RGB on the rear and illumination on the keyboard. For the most part, this is a solid laptop if you're looking to game.

While there are many different configurations to choose from, you will still save $2,000 from the final price, which gives users the freedom to choose less or more of what they need. Just be sure to grab this deal while you can because it won't last long since it's for a limited time.