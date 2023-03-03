You know a monitor is truly ridiculous when it easily manages to overshadow one of the best highest refresh rate gaming monitors out right now. The Alienware 500Hz Gaming Monitor (AW2524H) was initially announced in January during CES 2023, and as you can imagine, it was quite the showstopper. If you've been eyeing an extremely high refresh rate monitor, you're in luck, as Dell has shared that the AW2524H will be available on March 21 with a price of $829.99.

As far as specifications of the monitor, you're going to get a 24.5 inch FHD IPS panel with a native refresh rate of 480Hz. You can achieve the 500Hz refresh rate when its overclocked, plus it has an extremely low latency coming in at 0.5ms gray to gray transition (GtG) response time. Furthermore, the monitor also packs Nvidia G-SYNC certification and blue light reduction technology. So, as you can imagine, it probably won't leave you disappointed while you're gaming.

When it comes to the design, you're going to get a relatively muted look on the front, with a black exterior case featured a blacked out Alienware logo and power button that illuminates a soft blue. On the rear, you're going to get some more illumination, with an Alienware logo on the left and "25" featured on the right-hand side. Both can be customized in a number of different colors, making it easy to set the mood. As far as other design elements, the monitor stand provides a sturdy base but also has a small footprint, and there's also a retractable headset hanger built into the monitor.

This is quite a stunning unit, with a relatively reserved look but packing lots of power under the hood. This year will be a great year for monitors, but if you're looking for one with a 500Hz refresh rate, this is going to be an excellent option when it comes to purchasing.

Source: Dell (PR Newswire)