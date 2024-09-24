Alienware just dropped the Alienware Pro Headset, designed for competitive gaming and tuned with feedback from over 100 esports athletes, including members of the professional esports team, Team Liquid. The brand says its engineers worked with those athletes for over 18 months in order to create what it calls its "most advanced" gaming headset.

The new headset follows in the footsteps of Alienware’s Pro Mouse and Keyboard, with a focus on delivering superior audio, comfort, and advanced noise-canceling technology. One of the standout features is the inclusion of 50mm graphene-coated drivers. These lightweight yet strong drivers aim to provide precise directional audio, a must for competitive gamers. The graphene coating helps reduce distortion, especially at higher frequencies, and offers a natural and clear sound whether you’re listening for footsteps in a first-person shooter or subtle audio cues in strategy games.

Hybrid noise cancelation

Alongside high-end audio performance, the Alienware Pro Headset boasts Hybrid Active Noise Cancelation (ANC). This tech blocks out background noise, whether it’s a noisy room or the hum of a gaming event. For those moments when you need to stay aware of your surroundings—like when you’re commuting or just need to hear the doorbell—there’s a Transparency Mode that lets outside sounds through while you play.

Improved microphone

Communication is crucial in gaming, which is why Alienware focused on improving microphone quality. The Pro Headset uses a dual-microphone system with AI-driven noise cancellation to ensure that only your voice comes through, minimizing distractions like background chatter or even the noise of a clacky mechanical keyboard. The AI model used to train the microphone has been refined to detect and filter out non-verbal audio, allowing for clearer team communication during intense matches.

Ready for a marathon

The design of the headset also caters to long gaming sessions. With soft memory-foam earcups that seal around the ear, the Pro Headset aims to offer comfort and noise isolation, allowing players to focus on the game without discomfort. The headset is also lighter and more minimalist than previous Alienware models, making it a solid option for both home and mobile gaming. The detachable mic and Bluetooth capabilities mean it’s easy to transition from a gaming setup to mobile use, with a low-latency mode to reduce lag when playing on your phone.

As for battery life, the Pro Headset offers up to 70 hours of use with ANC off when connected via the 2.4GHz wireless mode, or up to 75 hours when using Bluetooth. The headset can be connected via USB-C, Bluetooth 5.3, or a 2.4GHz wireless connection, making it compatible with a range of devices from PCs to consoles and smartphones.

The Alienware Pro Headset will be available in October for $229.99 in North America.

In addition to the launch of the Alienware Pro Headset, Alienware also updated the Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Headset (formerly Dual-Mode) to include Bluetooth support for mobile gaming and phone audio. That headset will be available in October for $149.99.