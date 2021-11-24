All Apple AirPods are on sale, and you can save up to 36%

Black Friday is right around the corner, and Apple has already discounted some of its products! All AirPods model are currently on sale — 3rd Gen, Max, Pro, and 2nd Gen. You can save up to $120 per pair by taking advantage of these tempting deals. Apple products retain their values and will receive support for years to come.

AirPods 3rd Gen

The AirPods 3rd Gen are Apple’s latest addition to the family. They support Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking to fully immerse yourself in Dolby Atmos music. And thanks to their water resistance, you can safely jog without worrying about sweat or light rain. When it comes to battery life, these earbuds offer up to 6 hours of listening time per charge. To recharge the case you have three options — MagSafe, Qi wireless, and Lightning charging. You can now save $9 and own a pair for $170.

Apple AirPods 3rd Gen These AirPods are the latest from Apple. They support Spatial audio, are water resistant, but don't offer noise cancellation. Own a pair for $170 now. View on Amazon

AirPods Max

These are Apple’s only over-the-ear headphones in the AirPods family. They’re aimed at audiophiles and professionals who want an even more immersive experience. Just like the 3rd Gen model, these headphones support Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. However, they’re not water resistant, so be extra careful with them.

Thanks to Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), you can block noises surrounding you and completely focus on what you’re working on. These AirPods, though, can only be charged through a Lightning cable. The good news is that you will only need to charge them once per 20 listening hours. Grab a pair now for $429 and save $120 before they’re out of stock.

Apple AirPods Max The AirPods Max offer ANC, a long battery life, and Spatial audio support. Buy them now for $429 and save $120 while they're still in stock. View on Amazon

AirPods Pro

In a way, these AirPods are a blend of the 3rd Gen and Max models. They bring the best of two worlds but come with certain compromises. You can listen to Dolby Atmos, listen under light rain, enable ANC, and charge them through MagSafe, Qi wireless, and Lightning chargers.

While these are my personal favorite AirPods, they come with a compromise — battery life. These compact buds can only hold 4.5 hours of charge at a time. Those of you who listen to music for long hours at a time will need to pause every now and then and pop them back into their case. You can grab a pair right now for $159 and save 36% in the process.

Apple AirPods Pro The AirPods Pro combine the best features of other models. They support ANC, are water resistant, and can be charged through MagSafe. Save $90 and own them now for $159. View on Amazon

AirPods 2nd Gen

The AirPods 2nd Gen are a budget-friendly model. For $109 you can own a pair and save $50 while the deal lasts. Unlike the Pro model, these don’t offer ANC, water resistance, Spatial audio support, or MagSafe charging. However, they do support Hey Siri, announcing notifications, instant pairing, and more. They’re a great choice if you’re looking for Apple wireless earbuds but don’t want to spend a fortune.

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen These are budget-friendly AirPods that will fully integrate with your Apple devices. Grab a pair for $109 and save $50 now. View on Amazon

